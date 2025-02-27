Alaska Behavioral Health Selects Netsmart to Enhance Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Netsmart announces that Alaska Behavioral Health (AKBH), the leading provider of mental health services in Alaska, has selected the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to enhance clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across the organization’s 11 facilities statewide. Additionally, AKBH will be among the first providers to adopt Bells Virtual Scribe, an AI-powered clinical documentation and ambient listening solution designed to streamline the documentation process within the electronic health record (EHR) by generating accurate records in near real-time.

“We are excited to collaborate with Netsmart to leverage an advanced technology platform to achieve true integrated care delivery to improve our care model and streamline operations,” said Jim Myers, CEO of Alaska Behavioral Health. “Using data allows us to identify and address community needs while improving our services as a CCBHC, offering integrated clinical, psychiatric and primary care. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible behavioral health services across Alaska.”

AKBH will soon leverage myAvatar™, an ONC-certified EHR designed for physical, behavioral and social health to streamline administrative tasks, support documentation accuracy and enhance care coordination. By integrating the Netsmart comprehensive suite of solutions, AKBH aims to optimize care delivery and drive positive outcomes for each individual it serves.

AKBH offers a comprehensive range of services, including child and family treatment, programs for teens and young adults, residential treatment, intensive community-based care, 24/7 mobile crisis care, partial hospitalization, integrated psychiatry and primary care and medication management. AKBH will utilize technology that supports its CCBHC model including enhanced interoperability, care coordination and key performance indicators (KPI) dashboards, advancing its organizational goals.

In addition, AKBH will implement a variety of solutions and services from the CareFabric platform, including integrated telehealth, augmented intelligence (AI) clinical documentation and a client portal to standardize operations and improve service delivery. The myHealthPointe™ client portal allows clients to engage actively in their care by providing access to their health information, appointment scheduling and secure messaging with providers. The AI-powered clinical coach, Bells, helps enable organizations to reduce documentation time by 60%1, enhancing both provider productivity and supporting care quality.

“At Netsmart, we understand the importance of integrated care and are equipped to provide a platform that meets the diverse needs of the communities we serve alongside primary care services,” said Kevin Mallot, SVP & GM of Human Services at Netsmart. “Alaska Behavioral Health is at the forefront of this movement, recognizing that healthcare technology is essential for effective care coordination and near real-time data to support whole-person care. We look forward to collaborating with Alaska Behavioral Health and supporting their mission to strengthen communities and improve the lives of those they serve through exceptional and accessible care.”

About Alaska Behavioral Health

Alaska Behavioral Health, formerly known as Anchorage and Fairbanks Community Mental Health Services, has been providing mental health services to the Anchorage community for more than 50 years, in Fairbanks since 2013, and in Wasilla since 2023. A not-for-profit 501(c)3, Alaska Behavioral Health is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation, licensed by the State of Alaska, and meets SAMHSA’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic standards.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 Comparing pre-implementation data to June 2024 post-implementation data provided by The House Next Door.

