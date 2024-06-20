Home Business Wire Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 10th Annual Roth London Conference on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Investor & Media Relations:

Matt Zartman

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

