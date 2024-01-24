Home Business Wire Alarm.com to Announce 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February...
Business Wire

Alarm.com to Announce 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 22, 2024

di Business Wire

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on February 22, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Participants, please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and individual passcode.

To listen to the call via webcast, please visit Alarm.com’s investor relations website. A recorded version will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contacts

Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Articoli correlati

Endera Launches EV Pool: A Fleet of Electric Cutaway Buses Ready for Rapid Delivery

Business Wire Business Wire -
OTTAWA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endera, a pioneering technology company in the electric vehicle industry, introduces the launch of the “Endera EV...
Continua a leggere

Sama Launches Multi-Cloud Integration; Increases Speed of New Project Onboarding by 7x

Business Wire Business Wire -
New integrations with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud can save up to $400,000 in data costs on 2,000 terabytesSAN...
Continua a leggere

Ault Alliance Issues Letter to Stockholders Summarizing Current Operations and Future Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGREE #96_percent_discount_to_book_value--Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php