Alarm.com Goes High Octane with Sponsorship of iRacing Prodigy Turned Formula 3 Rookie, Max Esterson

Alarm.com becomes newest partner on the No. 18 FIA Formula 3 car driven by American Max Esterson

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com announces a new multi-year sponsorship of FIA Formula 3 rookie Max Esterson. Esterson’s unlikely career began by racing online before transitioning to real-life racing in 2020 at the age of 17, just months after earning his driver’s license. The up-and-comer is the sole American on the F3 circuit and is building on his successful career in virtual racing to make a name for himself in the real-world FIA Formula 3 Championship, one of the top open wheel championships in the world with races throughout Europe, Australia and the Middle East.









“ Max Esterson is an ideal co-pilot to drive awareness of Alarm.com’s winning solutions and technology,” said Stephanie Kinney, Vice President of Marketing for Alarm.com. “ Max’s journey exemplifies speed, accuracy and innovation—qualities we bring to our products every day. Just as Max is bridging the virtual and physical racing worlds, Alarm.com is innovating to connect software and physical systems that have a real-world impact on millions of home and business owners worldwide.”

Esterson began racing online using the iRacing simulation platform at age 11 in his parents’ New York City apartment. He quickly gained international recognition, and by age 16 ranked among the top four U.S. drivers in the iRacing program. After winning numerous competitions in the virtual world, he shifted gears and took his talents offline and onto the track. Esterson debuted at one of the biggest races in the world, the prestigious Formula Ford Festival, qualifying in second place on his first try and ultimately becoming the first American to win the Formula Ford Festival and the Walter Hayes Trophy—the two biggest Formula Ford races in the world. With just three full seasons of racing on the track under his belt, Max is now a full-time competitor in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, one of the world’s most competitive series and a direct feeder to Formula 1. Halfway through the current season, he already scored championship points and qualified on the front row.

“ I’m excited to have Alarm.com on my team and to be partnering with a global tech leader in smart security,” said Esterson. “ It’s an honor to represent a company that has such a positive impact, delivering peace of mind to so many.”

Max is on track to continue accumulating impressive results for the remainder of this season, and Alarm.com is excited to be sponsoring this next phase of his racing career.

