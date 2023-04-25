Alarm.com Expands AI Program with Asset Acquisition from Vintra, an AI-based Video Analytics Company

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Vintra, a software provider of award-winning AI-powered video analytics for the enterprise commercial market. Integrating Vintra’s software capabilities and its experienced science and engineering teams will expand Alarm.com’s deep learning program and accelerate deployment of advanced video analytics solutions for the Alarm.com and OpenEye platforms.

Launched in 2016, Vintra’s cloud platform transforms data from any video management system into actionable and trusted intelligence that can improve how organizations monitor and search for critical security events. Vintra’s AI models can track a range of objects and events, including a specific person, two or four-wheeled vehicles, bags, or a person-down situation. Its re-identification algorithm can track a person of interest across hundreds of cameras in real-time and can search large amounts of video recordings to find video clips of the person of interest within minutes.

“ The Vintra team adds to Alarm.com’s science and engineering expertise in the field of AI and machine learning, and we’re excited to welcome them on board,” said Jeff Bedell, Alarm.com’s President of Ventures Business and Corporate Strategy. “ The acquisition expands the specialization of Alarm.com’s AI team and will extend our leadership in this important domain. Our goal is to deploy market-defining video analytics solutions, scale them across the Alarm.com and OpenEye platforms, and open new areas of growth for our service provider and integrator partners.”

Alarm.com acquired Vintra’s core intellectual property, its research scientists, software engineers, and technical services teams as part of the acquisition. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed at the time of closing.

