Alameda County Social Health Information Exchange takes a Technical Leap Forward with Innovaccer

County Approves Innovaccer as the New Platform to Improve Speed and Efficiency of its Comprehensive Data-Sharing Infrastructure

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alameda County’s Board of Supervisors approved a three-year contract with Innovaccer, a leader in health information technology, to be used by Alameda County Health (AC Health) to make critical advancements in its Social Health Information Exchange (SHIE).





An innovative undertaking launched in 2017 as part of the County’s Whole Person Care pilot, the SHIE is a data-sharing infrastructure connecting multiple data sources across community organizations, Medi-Cal managed care plans, County agencies, and social and health services providers. By supporting timely access to critical information like housing status or hospitalization, the SHIE provides a holistic view of a client’s health.

“ We are excited to bring the SHIE into the future,” said Colleen Chawla, Agency Director for AC Health. “ This new platform, powered by Innovaccer, will support increased efficiency, security and accuracy in our data exchange efforts, which ultimately helps us to better coordinate care for the people we serve and to comply with State mandates.”

In partnership with AC Health’s Information Systems team, Innovaccer will support the enhancement of the SHIE, which contains over 950,000 consumer records and coordinates with more than 50 local health care and social service organizations across 250 community programs.

“ This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our ability to deliver truly integrated, whole-person care,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “ By unifying health and social data on a single platform, we’re enabling Alameda County to achieve better outcomes for the community and manage care more efficiently and equitably.”

The advanced components of Innovaccer’s platform include Hi-Trust certification and expanded electronic interface options, allowing for the reduction of manual entry processes. The upgrades will provide greater analytic offerings, allowing participating providers to more easily access information needed to plan for and coordinate the provision of health, homelessness, mental health and other services.

“ By enhancing the SHIE using Innovaccer’s predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities, our hope is to empower our partners with timely information that allows them to deploy resources and services for individual clients, while also monitoring and responding to trends as they take shape,” said Dr. Brian Thomas, Alameda County SHIE Director.

The SHIE plays a critical role in the County’s implementation of a major statewide effort to modernize and coordinate health care services for MediCal members, known as CalAIM. With a focus on incorporating the social determinants of health, CalAIM brings new funding opportunities for providers like homeless housing system navigators, many of whom do not have the infrastructure needed to bill for services. AC Health leverages the SHIE to support MediCal billing and claiming for these smaller CBOs in its housing and homelessness network.

Learn more about Alameda County Health at Health.AlamedaCountyCA.gov.

Learn more about Innovaccer at innovaccer.com.

Contacts

Troy Espera



ACHealth-PIO@acgov.org

Arushi Awasthi



arushi.awasthi@innovaccer.com