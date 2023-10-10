Al Kinnear Joins TMA Systems as Executive Vice President of Sales

Strong background in sales leadership, revenue operations and sales enablement strengthens leadership team

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Calibration Management Software (CMS), today announced that Al Kinnear has joined as Executive Vice President of Sales. Prior to TMA Systems, Al was a sales leader at Absorb Software for 15 years. During his tenure at Absorb Software, Al grew the sales operation from two people to a global sales group of over 50 employees before the company’s successful sale to WCAS in May of 2021.





“We are excited to have Al join our team,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “His wealth of experience in sales development and revenue operations will be valuable assets as we continue to accelerate our growth.”

In his role, Al will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth and will align closely with marketing to streamline sales and marketing operations. He will oversee new business development, account management and solutions engineering functions.

“I am thrilled to join the team at TMA Systems,” said Kinnear. “I am eager to collaborate with Mark and the leadership team to support the company’s continued growth and success and best serve our customers. As a growing enterprise SaaS platform with global ambitions, TMA Systems is a great fit for me. I am also very excited to reunite with Jim Quagliaroli, Marc Munfa and the Silversmith team again, their direction and support at Absorb Software was incredible. I am confident that together, we will drive TMA Systems to new heights.”

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 100,000 facilities, representing 430,000 users. TMA’s products, along with world-class services (99+% CSAT rating), are key reasons WebTMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions now meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, chemicals, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

