Al Jazeera Media Network Reaffirms Long-Standing Partnership With Eutelsat Group for Broadcast Services Across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that Al Jazeera Media Network has reaffirmed its commitment to Eutelsat for broadcast services across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

This new multi-year, multi-satellite agreement will assure broadcast continuity of Al Jazeera’s rich bouquet of SD and HD news and events channels at three of Eutelsat’s leading video neighbourhoods: 7/8°West, for audiences across the Middle East and North Africa; EUTELSAT HOTBIRD for audiences across Europe, and EUTELSAT 16A for Central and Eastern Europe.

7/8° West is the leading broadcast neighbourhood for MENA, reaching 95% of homes across the region, and offers the largest exclusive reach. The EUTELSAT HOTBIRD position at 13° East is the leading DTH, Cable, IP & DTT neighbourhood for Europe reaching 130 million homes, and a unique platform for Arab communities living in Europe, while EUTELSAT 16A at 16° East is the leading broadcast position for Central and Eastern Europe, with extensive coverage of the CEE region.

Laurence Delpy, President of the Video Business Unit at Eutelsat commented: “We are honoured that Al Jazeera Media Network, one of the largest international news networks in the world is continuing to rely on Eutelsat to deliver its acclaimed program offer. This new agreement ensures that millions of homes across Europe and MENA can continue to receive their premium content and highlights the continued importance of satellite to reach extensive audiences across vast territories.”

Ahmed Marzouq AlFahad, Executive Director of Technology and Network Operations at Al Jazeera Media Network added: “We are delighted to continue to rely on Eutelsat, with its unparalleled cover and audience reach the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.”

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at: www.eutelsat.com

