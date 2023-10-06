Aktivolabs Earns HIPAA Certification and Launches Operations in the United States

A Mitsui & Co. and Enterprise Singapore investee company aims to deliver scalable health data-scientific solutions to the world’s largest healthcare marketplace.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aktivolabs, a digital health science company, announced today HIPAA compliance and the launch of its operations in the United States. The company is on a mission to prevent chronic diseases globally. The real-time digital health platform empowers enterprises & governments to build scalable, evidence-based health & well-being solutions. In December 2022, Aktivolabs secured a US$10 million capital injection for a Series A round led by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”), Adaptive Capital Partners, and SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore. The US arrival will include adding new hires, new client and partner engagements, and continuous digital health science and data innovations.

“HIPAA, for Aktivolabs, is a validation and testament to our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy,” says Gourab Mukherjee, Co-founder, and CEO of Aktivolabs.

Aktivolabs has over half a million paid subscribers, and global clients and partners include Marsh Mercer, AXA, Sunlife, and Dai-ichi.

The US market is the largest private healthcare marketplace in the world, where more than 65% is private, creating opportunities for Digital Health companies, such as Aktivolabs, to sell directly to insurers, employers, and governments.

“HIPAA compliance is far more than just regulatory adherence; it is a stamp of data privacy excellence that extends beyond borders, reinforcing Aktivolabs’ global commitment to data security and privacy,” says Hemant Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of Aktivolabs. “Compliance provides a robust shield against risks; we are a resilient and trustworthy company successfully operating in a data-centric and privacy-conscious business environment.”

“The US spends more on healthcare per capita than any other country in the world,” says Gourab Mukherjee, Chief Executive of Aktivolabs. “We respond to this spending challenge with our expansion to the US and recent HIPAA certification to be a trusted partner in the US. Extremely proud of our team that methodically prepared for this move. This, alongside ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 13485 certifications and privacy regulations such as GDPR, PDPA, and DPA, sets us on a journey of eternal vigilance to maintain the highest data security and privacy standards.”

Aktivolabs’ current product portfolio includes the Aktivo Score®, Aktivo® Mind and Glucolife®.

Aktivo Score® is your guide to maintaining a healthy physical lifestyle for long-term health. Developed by a team of elite doctors and data scientists, the Aktivo Score® measures the combined impact of daily physical activities and sleep on long-term health. This provides a single measure and a truly meaningful indicator of the healthiness of your physical lifestyle.

Aktivo® Mind is a personalized digital guide to enhance mental well-being & resilience. It is designed to enhance your well-being and reduce stress using cognitive behavioral techniques (CBT) exercises.

Glucolife® is a self-care and management guide for pre-diabetes and type-2 diabetes. It helps you take control of your life and avoid being swept into the global surge of prediabetes and diabetes.

“Aktivolabs endeavors to help the US population better understand and reduce the risk of chronic diseases through harnessing the power of real-time digital health data. We are committed, positioned, and now HIPAA compliant to enable healthier and happier lives across cultures and continents,” says Gourab.

Aktivolabs will be presenting and exhibiting at ITC Las Vegas Oct 31, 2023. To meet the team, please register here.

About Aktivolabs.

Founded in 2017 by medical doctors and data scientists, Aktivolabs is on a mission to prevent chronic diseases globally. Our real-time digital health platform empowers enterprises & governments to build scalable, evidence-based health & well-being solutions. Clients include the world’s largest Insurance companies, health super-apps, large employers, consumer products companies, and enterprise-level corporations. Aktivolabs investors include Mitsui & Co., SEEDS Capital (the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore), and Adaptive Capital Partners. The company is headquartered in Singapore with offices in New York, Cambridge and India. To learn more, please visit the website www.aktivolabs.com.

