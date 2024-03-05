Aktana Announces Release of Next Generation Omnichannel Orchestration Tools Designed for Medical Technology Companies

First-to-Market Enabling AI-powered Insights From Pre-launch Planning through to Field Execution via Mobile Devices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aktana, Inc., the leader in intelligent customer engagement for global life sciences and the medical industry, today announced the availability of “Aktana for MedTech,” a set of tools designed to optimize field representative execution, account coordination and medical education programs with AI-powered insights and guidance.





The solution includes Aktana Copilot Mobile for MedTech, an interactive digital assistant that optimizes the execution of sales and marketing strategies across field commercial teams via mobile devices, delivering true omnichannel performance and impact.

“HCPs have overwhelmingly expressed their desire to leverage multiple digital channels to conduct their own research, interact with colleagues and engage with medical company representatives,” said John Vitalie, CEO of Aktana. “However, less than 20% of MedTech companies are using advanced omnichannel capabilities. Those doing so are outpacing the industry in revenue by 2x.”

“Aktana for MedTech takes omnichannel to a completely new level by allowing medical device companies to plan and manage their interactions with HCPs through AI-guided intelligence all the way from pre-launch through to face-to-face meetings in the field to follow-up. At the same time, Aktana Copilot Mobile for MedTech captures real-time field reaction data, improving intelligence in real-time with every HCP interaction,” Vitalie continued.

Aktana for MedTech is comprised of Aktana’s world-class open platform, Field Orchestrator, Omnichannel Orchestrator, Analytics Activator, as well as Copilot Mobile. The tools use real-time, intelligence-driven nudges to field teams to simplify call planning and drive more personalized and coordinated activities, ultimately enhancing the quality of interactions with HCPs. Specifically, Aktana for MedTech:

Allows medical technology companies to simplify scheduling, manage stock, optimize inventory utilization and streamline procurement processes with AI-powered omnichannel orchestration.

Predicts product thresholds with AI-driven identification of critical account-level product volume changes, combined with dynamic actionable suggestions, to increase sales and decrease costs.

Delivers medical education content far more effectively with dynamic actionable suggestions to ensure HCPs are getting the best information at the right time to better serve patients.

Concurring with research regarding physician preferences, Dr. Adil Ajuied, a knee surgeon at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and the Fortius Clinic London, says, “Being able to streamline the appointment scheduling process by analyzing my availability, preferences, and historical engagement patterns could ensure that meetings are scheduled at optimal times, minimizing disruptions to my clinical responsibilities, and allowing for more focused discussions.”

Aktana for MedTech is CRM-agnostic and can integrate with all data sources. The set of tools is modular and can be deployed individually or combined with any of Aktana’s products. Aktana for MedTech is available immediately.

About Aktana

Aktana is the leader in intelligent customer engagement for global life sciences and the medical industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, we help life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Aktana transforms the commercial engagement model to make each interaction more effective with proprietary blended-AI and mobile intelligence. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 350 brands use Aktana’s next generation-AI complete orchestration to deliver personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world.

