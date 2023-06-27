Aktana Announces New CEO

Effective June 20, 2023, John Vitalie is new Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, welcomes John Vitalie as Chief Executive Officer.









Before joining Aktana, John led global teams across various technology domains, including AI/ML, SaaS, CRM, and CX. Notably, he spearheaded the scaling of the Healthcare & Life Science business for Salesforce and Siebel Systems, and he led the CX business for Oracle.

John has served as CEO for three different software companies, mostly recently at Aizon. Under his leadership, Aizon pioneered a new market segment by introducing an advanced GxP AI and data management platform specifically designed to optimize biopharma manufacturing. In 2022, he was recognized as one of the Top 25 Biotech CEOs by the Healthcare Technology Report.

“John is the perfect choice to supercharge the future of Aktana,” said David Schiff, Aktana board member and CEO of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC. “He brings deep industry experience and a track record of successfully leading highly innovative technology companies, driving strong and consistent financial performance and creating value for shareholders.”

“I am excited to join the talented team at Aktana,” said John Vitalie. “Aktana has developed an AI-enabled technology platform and applications that are transforming commercial customer engagement by making each interaction more timely, personalized and effective—across the life science and medical device markets. We are at a remarkable time in the industry where next-level growth is being propelled by AI, and the next evolution of customer engagement is all about applying AI and ML to continuously improve execution in real-time and deliver significant and measurable business value.”

About Aktana

Aktana is the category creator and leader of intelligent engagement in the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 300 brands use Aktana’s AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more information, visit www.aktana.com.

Contacts

Lisa Barbadora



lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com

(610) 420-3413