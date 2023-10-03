Akkio Launches Generative Reports to Turn Data Into Decisions Instantly

First-of-its-Kind Generative Business Intelligence Feature Empowers Small and Medium Businesses with Automatic, AI-powered Insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AItools—Akkio, the pioneer in generative business intelligence for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today unveiled Generative Reports, a powerful, first-of-its-kind AI tool that automatically turns data into decisions. Customers simply connect their data and describe their project, and Generative Reports automatically creates a real-time report. With Generative Reports, SMBs have a self-service tool to surface the information they need to optimize marketing spend, forecast revenue, score leads, improve customer experiences, or anything else they can imagine.





Data is an SMB’s competitive advantage, but without the resources of a big company, most struggle to leverage its value. Akkio levels the playing field. For the first time, AI-powered Generative Reports allow SMBs to go toe-to-toe with industry giants, letting them quickly understand their data, get insights based on their specific use case, and share live reports with their team.

Instant insights: Say goodbye to complex coding and formulas, Generative Reports delivers a dashboard of relevant charts to business users instantly, helping them make quick and informed decisions to support marketing operations, sales forecasts, and more.

Built to understand business: Generative Reports goes beyond standard dashboard technology by analyzing a user’s specific project requirements, problems, and use case. It’s like speaking with an analyst. Generative Reports understands the problem users want to solve up-front and delivers a report to instantly answer questions, track statuses, and understand results.

Live, sharable reporting: Users can connect Generative Reports to live data sources and then easily share these insights with their team, ensuring secure and immediate alignment to relevant business objectives.

The Future of Business Intelligence is Generative

Akkio is a leader in Generative BI, which stands at the intersection of generative AI and business data. With AI-powering features like automated insights, forecasting, and shareable reports, Akkio lets customers analyze the past, predict the future, and act on it.

“Generative BI is revolutionizing decision-making for small and medium businesses, and Akkio is enabling access to anyone working with data,” said Jonathon Reilly, Co-Founder and CEO of Akkio. “The introduction of Generative Reports provides SMBs with the immediate insights required to make better, more informed data-driven decisions.”

Ease of use is at the core of Akkio’s product strategy and design for Generative BI. Akkio empowers hundreds of customers to chat with their data securely, generate live dashboards, and use machine learning to forecast and predict future outcomes across their operations. Built for SMBs, Akkio is the most affordable solution for Generative BI with plans starting at $49. To see how the Akkio platform and Generative Reports can help anyone working with data, register for a free trial (no credit card required) at https://app.akkio.com/signup.

To learn more about Akkio’s vision for Generative BI, read more from Akkio co-founder and CEO Jon Reilly: Generative Business Intelligence – The Next Frontier in Decision-Making for SMBs.

About Akkio

Akkio is a pioneer in generative business intelligence for small and medium businesses (SMBs), utilizing artificial intelligence to revolutionize how we work with data. Now anyone can harness the power of Generative BI to chat with live data, automatically create charts and dashboards, and precisely forecast key business outcomes with next-generation speed and accuracy. Plans start from just $49/month – try it free today at Akkio.com.

