Akili to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AKLI #ADHD–Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKLI), a leading digital medicine company, will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation will be available at www.akiliinteractive.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the event.

To access the call, dial 877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 201-689-8029 (international) and reference “Akili Q4 2022 Earnings.” International toll-free numbers are available here.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili’s platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili’s belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili’s products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences. For more information, please visit www.akiliinteractive.com.

Contacts

Santosh Shanbhag

Chief Financial Officer

InvestorRelations@akiliinteractive.com

Julie DiCarlo

SVP, Communications

PR@akiliinteractive.com

