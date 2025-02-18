AKA Identity Oversubscribes Early Access Program by 2x

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As organizations struggle with siloed, manual Identity programs and ever-increasing demands for technology and data access, AKA Identity announced unprecedented market traction for its Identity Protection Platform. AKA Identity redefines how enterprises manage identity, security, and workforce applications with visibility, observability, and analytics.

A Meteoric Step Forward

“We knew organizations were seeking a more holistic identity solution, but the demand surpassed even our highest expectations,” said William Lin, CEO of AKA Identity. “By unifying IAM in a single platform and elevating real-time analytics—especially with AI at the forefront—we enable enterprises to meet complex identity challenges head-on. This isn’t just incremental improvement; it’s a leap forward that transforms identity into a true strategic advantage.”

2024 for AKA Identity was nothing short of inspiring: They built a founding team of 18 experts brimming with deep analytics, IAM, security, and founding startup prowess—an extraordinary group that has fueled every milestone to date. A crucial component of this team is a white-glove solutions architecture team of identity veterans that will support customers from the start of their relationship with AKA Identity. They exceeded their angel round targets, supported by investors who opened doors to new customers and partnerships. Their initial customer program was oversubscribed by 2x in record time.

“The market’s response validates our core hypothesis that disconnected tools are introducing unnecessary security risks and hindering operational excellence,” explained Rob Fry, CTO of AKA Identity. “We’re transforming the landscape with a unified, analytics-driven identity platform that empowers businesses to shift from a reactive to a proactive posture, reducing risks like over-provisioning and driving measurable improvements in security and efficiency.”

Building on this momentum, they shifted from their Design Partner Program to a Pilot Program in Q3 of 2024, completing procurement and welcoming marquee customers. By Q4 of 2024, their pilot program was in full swing with several signed pilot customers—again overshooting their goals by a factor of two and underscoring the surging demand for AKA Identity’s game-changing approach.

“The ultimate goal is to make identity the foundation for secure, rapid innovation,” added Lin. “Once an organization has a 360-degree view of its identity landscape in real-time, the potential for growth and transformation becomes limitless.”

Organizations can learn more about the AKA Identity Early Access Program by visiting: https://resources.akaidentity.io/early-access-program

About AKA Identity

Founded by cybersecurity veterans William Lin, CEO, and Rob Fry, CTO, AKA Identity is transforming identity management with data engineering, data science, and AI to help organizations improve their identity posture. The Identity Protection Platform automates manual effort, finds risk-reducing corrective actions, accelerates operations, and brings peace of mind through truly understanding who has access to what in your organization.

