Aizon Secures $20M in Series C Funding Led by NewVale Capital to Enhance Pharma Manufacturing Outcomes

Investment underscores Aizon’s leadership position in AI-enhanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and will accelerate growth and launch of next-generation eBR

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aizon, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS provider that transforms pharmaceutical manufacturing operations, today announced that it has closed $20 million in Series C funding led by NewVale Capital, a growth equity fund that invests in proven, revenue-generating service businesses in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Existing investors Atlantic Bridge, Crosslink Capital, and Uncork Capital also participated in the round. This infusion of capital, combined with the continued support of key investment partners, will enable Aizon to significantly scale, accelerate its development pipeline, and better serve its customers.





Aizon leverages advanced predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies to provide the most powerful and accessible GMP AI platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers. With Aizon, customers unlock next-generation insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities and can discover new optimisation paths, reduce costs, predict deviations, and enhance their manufacturing systems. Aizon prioritises rigorous quality and compliance and follows GAMP5 for GMP processes to ensure compliant data acquisition, storage, and consumption.

“ This investment is pivotal to the future growth of our company as it validates the success of our platform and enables us to better execute on our strategic roadmap,” said Pep Gubau, Aizon CEO and co-founder. “ With this additional capital and the support of our partners, we can accelerate the launch of our innovative eBR solution in Q3 2024. We are excited to introduce this transformative solution, underscoring our commitment to continually advancing our offerings and empowering our customers with the most effective, cutting-edge technologies.”

“ Aizon’s AI-driven solutions are poised to redefine pharmaceutical manufacturing and we are excited to play a role in this next chapter, as the company continues to grow and transform this industry,” said Todd Holmes, managing partner at NewVale Capital. “ Our focus is on companies that serve the pharmaceutical space with a proven business model and strong value proposition to their customers, and Aizon exemplifies the type of partner we’re looking for.”

About Aizon

Aizon stands at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation with its advanced, GMP-compliant, predictive analytics platform, distinguished by its unique combination of industrialized AI and contextualized Historian. This powerful synergy and the platform’s flexibility enable Aizon to provide unparalleled insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities in Pharma Manufacturing. For more information, please visit aizon.ai.

About NewVale Capital

Founded in 2022, NewVale Capital is a growth equity fund that focuses on supporting the next generation of Life Science services companies. The firm invests in proven, revenue-generating services businesses across the Life Science ecosystem that are helping to bring medicines to patients. For more information, visit: www.newvalecapital.com.

