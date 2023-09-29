AITC Welcomes Distinguished Guests SBA Director Isabella Casillas Guzmán, Congressmen Darren Soto and Maxwell Frost for a Special Visit Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AITC–Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) LLC, a leading provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions to defense and federal agencies, proudly welcomed a distinguished ensemble of guests for a special occasion marking the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.









On September 25, 2023, AITC had the distinct honor of hosting a visit by the Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Isabella Casillas Guzmán, Congressmen Darren Soto and Maxwell Frost, at its state-of-the-art Orlando facilities. This visit not only underscores AITC’s impact as a success story for Hispanic owned businesses, but also serves as a testament to the company’s pivotal role in advancing technology solutions for the nation’s defense and federal sectors.

Meeting with AITC provided a unique opportunity for these esteemed officials to witness firsthand the innovative work underway at AITC while acknowledging the exceptional achievements of Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gabriel Ruiz, Founder of AITC.

Mr. Ruiz is a renowned entrepreneur and military leader in the realm of Information Technologies, Cyber Security and Simulation Systems. Hailing from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, he earned his degree in Computer Science from the University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón campus. Furthermore, he is a source of great pride for Puerto Rico, and in August 2023, AITC received the prestigious honor of being named the SBA 8(a) Graduate of the Year for 2023 in both the Region IV District and the North Florida Region.

During the visit, Mr. Ruiz presented AITC’s trajectory and success story, emphasizing that AITC’s achievements are both realistic and repeatable. He also recognized the key role the SBA, its team, and programs played in helping AITC reach its success. From the University of Central Florida (UCF) Incubator to the Orlando Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UCF and others, Mr. Ruiz outlined to Administrator Casillas Guzmán how these organizations positively impacted AITC over the years, making AITC what it is today. By addressing Congressmen Soto and Frost, Mr. Ruiz discussed AITC’s expansion to Puerto Rico and its focus on assisting the Puerto Rican government with the implementation of modern and smart technologies and cyber security solutions, while leveraging federal funds destined for the reconstruction and modernization of key systems and infrastructure. Mr. Ruiz invited both Congressmen and Administrator Casillas Guzmán to continue with their efforts of supporting the great people of Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit aitcinc.com.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) LLC:

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) LLC is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and several other countries, and more than fifteen states and 31 locations within CONUS, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a truly global reach.

About FVLCRUM Partners, (FVLCRUM):

FVLCRUM is a private equity firm that invests in diverse-owned companies, aiming to create sustainable opportunities for underserved communities. FVLCRUM aligns impact and alpha while delivering investment returns and fostering social change.

