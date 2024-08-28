AIT Worldwide Logistics Launches New AI and Data Science Team

Enterprise-level group leads transformational effort to elevate data as an asset under guidance of recently appointed Vice President, Patrick Chew









ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIinlogistics–Global supply chain solutions leader, AIT Worldwide Logistics, is pleased to announce the launch of its new artificial intelligence (AI) and data science team, a corporate-level department created to amplify the organization’s investment in data. The team will set the stage for the future implementation of next-generation AI tools to further enhance the company’s robust customer interface. To lead the new group, AIT’s Patrick Chew has been appointed to vice president, AI and data science.

“AIT is continually looking towards the future,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vaughn Moore. “With the establishment of the AI and data science team, the company is prepared to capitalize on generative AI, natural language processing, machine learning, large language models, and other advancing technologies.”

Over the course of 25 years, Chew has helped numerous Fortune 500 companies improve their business intelligence, analytics, and data enablement. He most recently served as the head of Caterpillar’s enterprise data governance office. Since joining the company in January 2024, Chew has been responsible for directing data enablement efforts. He reports to AIT’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan.

“AIT leadership has made a significant commitment to transform our data, and we are delighted to have Patrick in a role where he can leverage his vast experience to guide our ongoing data journey for the primary benefit of our customers and teammates,” Tholan said.

“Data is a common denominator that informs and impacts every aspect of the business,” he added. “And at AIT, our investment in taking data enablement to the next level clearly signals that data is an integral pillar of the organization, with the new AI and data science team working to enable a new era of dramatic growth for the company.”

The AI and data science group is comprised of three key teams:

Data enablement – leading a disciplined, firmwide process to reorganize existing data strongholds into next-gen-compatible assets that will build new levels of trust with stakeholders through increased efficiency and ever-improving solutions

– leading a disciplined, firmwide process to reorganize existing data strongholds into next-gen-compatible assets that will build new levels of trust with stakeholders through increased efficiency and ever-improving solutions AI governance and data science – developing new AI business features with an emphasis on heightened accuracy and privacy protections for customers and teammates as the technology continues to mature and evolve

– developing new AI business features with an emphasis on heightened accuracy and privacy protections for customers and teammates as the technology continues to mature and evolve Business intelligence and analytics – providing dedicated, centralized reporting and visualization needs across the organization

The AI and data science team is implementing a regimented approach to transform data across AIT’s global network, including steps to redefine core domains and enhance time-tested workflows. Data management based on a newly configured single version of truth will be well-positioned to support powerful new key performance indicators.

“Treating data as an asset involves rigorous efforts to reorganize and harness millions of inputs, which will be applied in meaningful ways to enhance business intelligence, boost efficiency and spur innovation,” Chew said.

“Ambitiously raising the bar to loftier heights for data quality and governance ultimately improves outcomes for stakeholders as we continue to earn our customers’ trust,” he added. “Our AI and data science initiative will further differentiate AIT with shippers and investors when compared to others in the freight forwarding industry.”

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, energy, food, government, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and marine. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

