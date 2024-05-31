AISES Names Navajo Transitional Energy Company a Top 50 Workplace for Indigenous STEM Professionals

FARMINGTON, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is honored to announce that AISES has named NTEC one of the Top 50 Workplaces for Indigenous STEM Professionals. This is the fifth consecutive year that NTEC has been named to this prestigious list. Previously, NTEC was also named by AISES as a “25 STEM Enterprise to Watch” in 2017, and a “10 Organizations Creating Change” in 2019.





Each year, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) names fifty companies that support indigenous STEM professionals based on the following criteria: companies must be recruiting for occupations with STEM fields; have pursued specific recruitment initiatives within indigenous audiences in the past two years; and have demonstrated sustained support for the AISES mission.

“NTEC is honored to be named a Top 50 Workplace for Indigenous STEM Professionals. As a tribally owned company, NTEC is committed to the economic, financial, social, and cultural well-being of the Navajo people. We are always looking for new ways to create opportunities for Navajo and other indigenous workers to enter the workplace,” said Vern Lund, NTEC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for STEM professionals is especially high and continues to grow at a rapid pace. We are proud to have so many talented Navajo workers in STEM careers and continue to look for indigenous peoples to fill new STEM roles.”

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond.

NTEC is a leader in safety and reclamation and was recognized with the Sentinels of Safety award from the National Mining Association, the Safety Award for Large Surface Mine from the Rocky Mountain Coal Institute, and the National Award for Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement in 2022. For more information about NTEC, visit www.navenergy.com.

