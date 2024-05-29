AIS GenAI Company Spin-off, WordX Launches with Vishwas Lele as CEO

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Information Sciences (AIS), a leading provider of innovative AI and Azure solutions, announces the launch of Word Exploration Technologies (WordX), a spin-off company focused on pioneering generative AI solutions. Former AIS CTO and co-founder of the startup, Vishwas Lele, will lead WordX as CEO as Brent Wodicka becomes CTO of AIS. Lele will also maintain his position on the AIS Board of Directors.





WordX’s inaugural product, pWin.ai, is the world’s first ‘thoughtful’ AI copilot for proposal writing that goes beyond simple content generation. It incorporates over 50 years of Shipley’s proven best practices to quickly create compelling content that is tailored to exacting guidelines, giving its customers a competitive edge and over 60% higher win-rates.

“From initial R&D on Azure OpenAI to a mature, market-ready solution, pWin.ai was driven by clear market demand for AI-powered proposal support and the motivation to create a formidable platform we could build atop,” says Larry Katzman, CEO of AIS. “We went from idea to paying customers in under a year. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the 25,000+ hours invested in the product and showcases the depth of expertise and intellectual property (IP) we’ve gained. I am immensely proud of our team’s accomplishment and am more excited than ever for the future at AIS.”

AIS and WordX, while now separate entities, will maintain a close partnership, capitalizing on each other’s strengths and capability. As the original engineering expertise behind pWin.ai, AIS will continue to have access to the reusable patterns and framework developed by WordX.

Brent Wodicka, the new CTO of AIS, shared his excitement: “Stepping into the role of CTO at AIS is both an honor and an exciting new challenge. I’ve been at AIS nearly 17 years, working closely with Vishwas for much of my time here; it has been incredibly rewarding. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in his new role at WordX and in his ongoing participation in AIS as a member of our Board. Through our IP and partnership, AIS will offer generative AI solutions to customers with greater speed and maturity.”

About AIS: AIS specializes in AI and Azure solutions for Fortune 500 and federal enterprises, delivering compliant cloud-based solutions that accelerate innovation and time to value. Venture capital-backed (Blue Delta Capital Partners), their mission is to deliver on the combined potential of people and technology. AIS forms trusted relationships with clients and partners to build solutions that inspire, empower, and reshape industries. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with a global employee base. For more information, visit www.ais.com.

Contacts

Mikala Kennell, Director of Marketing & Partnerships



mikala.kennell@ais.com

443-974-3984