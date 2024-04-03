AIS Earns Thirteenth Microsoft Specialization for Adoption and Change Management

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Information Sciences (AIS), a leader in delivering cloud innovation, proudly announces it has achieved the Microsoft Adoption and Change Management Specialization. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to facilitating organizational modernization and innovation through expert Microsoft Cloud strategies.





This specialization is awarded to Microsoft partners who exhibit deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in driving Microsoft 365 usage and organizational change. AIS met stringent certification requirements and provided detailed customer references that demonstrate successful execution. This achievement highlights the team’s ability to deliver adoption and change management services crucial for organizations seeking business transformation, as studies show organizations are six times more likely to achieve their business goals with effective change management solutions.

Larry Katzman, President and CEO of AIS, commented, “At AIS, our dedication to excellence in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem is unwavering. This specialization is a testament to our expertise at every layer of cloud transformation. We are committed to accelerating value creation for our customers by ensuring the successful use and adoption of cloud capabilities across their organizations for true business impact.”

This specialization benefits AIS, its employees, and its clients by validating the company’s ability to deliver services in technology adoption, productivity, collaboration, and end-user training, reducing implementation risk and increasing the total business value of the services delivered.

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added, “The Adoption and Change Management specialization for Modern Work highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to helping customers make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365. AIS clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

AIS maintains 13 specializations, including AI and Machine Learning, Analytics, Azure Virtual Desktop, Azure VMware Solution, Build and Modernize AI Apps, Cloud Security, DevOps with GitHub, Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure and Database Migration, Kubernetes, Low Code Application Development, Threat Protection, and Adoption and Change Management.

About Applied Information Sciences (AIS): AIS provides strategic cloud services, end-to-end solutions, and software engineering expertise to help organizations transform their business. With a focus on delivering innovation and excellence, AIS has been at the forefront of helping organizations across Commercial and Federal navigate their digital transformation journeys.

Contacts

Mikala Kennell



443-974-3984



Mikala.kennell@ais.com