AIS Earns Seventh Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Analytics on Azure, Securing Access to End-Customer Funding and Resources

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIS (Applied Information Sciences), experts in helping organizations modernize and innovate with Microsoft Cloud, announces it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, its seventh in total. A third-party audit of their repeatable delivery approach, proven experience leading successful client implementations, and advanced technical certifications validate the company’s expertise in building and deploying innovative analytics solutions. This achievement also unlocks unique access to funding for customer projects, resources from Microsoft, and early previews and insights on products and feature releases.

According to the auditors, “AIS has deep experience helping organizations in regulated industries deploy cloud infrastructure quickly, migrate and modernize applications, and enable Azure, M365, and Power Platform. They have unparalleled expertise in app innovation and cloud enablement to create cloud solutions and processes that deliver real business impact from migrations and app dev to DevSecOps and data intelligence.”

With this latest achievement, AIS continues to position itself as a leader in the technology consulting industry with exceptional specialization in Microsoft cloud. The company’s early exploration of emerging technologies continues with its growing investments in OpenAI capabilities. As organizations look to power their people with generative AI solutions and co-pilot tools, they need a trusted partner for the critical infrastructure and governance required; proven cloud and data expertise from AIS solves this need for companies looking to adopt Microsoft’s industry-leading OpenAI technologies within their enterprise.

The Analytics specialization is a valuable addition to the company’s existing specializations: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration, Identity and Access Management, Cloud Security, Azure VMware Service, Kubernetes, and Low Code Development, with a shortlist of pursuits in DevOps, Azure Virtual Desktop, and more. With stringent requirements and a thorough auditing process, customers can be confident they are working with a trusted partner when choosing a company with relevant advanced specializations like AIS.

About AIS: Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner in innovation, delivering solutions that maximize IT investments and business results. AIS specializes in leading the envisioning and execution of transformative cloud and data solutions for commercial and federal enterprises in highly regulated environments. AIS maintains 7 Microsoft Advanced Specializations and all possible Solution Partner Designations. We are headquartered in Reston, Virginia with a transatlantic employee base of 1,000.

