AIS Appoints former Wolf Den CEO Kim Pack as the President of AIS Federal

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Information Sciences (AIS), a fast-growing Azure and GenAI solutions provider to Fortune 500 and U.S. Federal Government clients, announces the appointment of Kimberly (Kim) Pack as President of the AIS Federal unit. This strategic hire underscores AIS’s investment in exponentially growing their mission-focused solutions for U.S. Government customers.





Kim Pack brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having most recently served as the CEO of Wolf Den Associates, a leading high-end consultancy in the Federal Market, which was acquired by Deep Water Point & Associates. With over 30 years of distinguished experience in IT Services companies, leading Strategic Planning, Management Consulting and Business Development/Capture, Kim has a proven track record of excellence and shareholder value creation.

Larry Katzman, the CEO and President of AIS, underscored the thoughtful and exhaustive selection process the company went through in picking Kim to lead the large and growing Federal unit, “The significance of this role required careful consideration and committed investment to properly scaling our team. Kim’s approach to serving government clients and her passion for caring for her employees perfectly aligns with the AIS culture. I am excited to have Kim join our executive management and have her lead our fantastic federal team. As an esteemed and recognized industry leader, Kim’s experience and exceptional leadership qualities will contribute to the continued success of AIS.”

Ms. Pack expressed her excitement about joining AIS, saying, “I’m thrilled to be joining the AIS team and contribute to the company’s mission and growth. I look forward to collaborating with a proven team, the Board of Directors, and making a positive impact on our AIS Federal’s growth trajectory.”

Letitia (Tish) Long, Independent Board Member, emphasized that the Board of Directors looks forward to working with Kim. “Kim has an impressive track record of cultivating high-performing teams, driving market-leading revenue growth, and executing strategic plans.”

AIS specializes in IT transformation for Fortune 500 and federal enterprises, delivering compliant and transformative cloud solutions that speed up time to value and accelerate innovation. Venture capital-backed (Blue Delta Capital Partners), the AIS mission is to deliver on the combined potential of people and technology. We form trusted relationships with our clients and partners to build solutions that inspire, empower, and reshape industries. For more information, visit www.ais.com.

