Airwallex Removes Complexity for the Creator Economy With Embedded Finance Tools

By integrating Airwallex APIs, creator platforms can embed powerful financial tools, while delivering a seamless user experience.

Airwallex offering includes tax form data collection and filing capabilities, solving a key pain point for creator platforms.

Companies like PartnerStack are leveraging Airwallex to create and file tax forms for influencers and partners in their affiliate network.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The creator economy is rapidly evolving, projected to reach a $525 billion valuation by 2030. Creators are adopting more sophisticated business models – diversifying revenue streams across platforms and expanding their global reach. To stay ahead, creator platforms must offer their users seamless and intuitive tools for managing increasingly complex financial operations across borders.

To support this growing complexity, Airwallex has enhanced its capabilities to better serve creators and the platforms that support them. Platforms can embed Airwallex APIs to offer seamless, multi-currency tools, including payment acceptance, global payouts, branded creator cards and an advanced tax solution to embed data collection and filing for tax reporting. This comprehensive suite of customizable financial tools gives creator platforms an edge in simplifying global payments, streamlining UX, and helping creators to scale and monetize their business.

"Airwallex is building financial tools to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with borderless opportunities,” said Philipp Reichardt, VP of Enterprise, North America at Airwallex. “With this launch, we’re making it easy for platforms to embed financial tools that remove complexity – ultimately empowering creators to focus on what they do best, without getting bogged down in paperwork."

PartnerStack, a partner ecosystem platform connecting B2B SaaS companies with affiliate, referral, and reseller partnerships, is tapping Airwallex for global payouts and tax reporting.

"We designed PartnerStack from the ground up as the complete partnerships platform, connecting brands and affiliates across the B2B SaaS ecosystem. A key aspect of our offering is helping creators and publishers to simplify their payouts and seamlessly manage and grow their partnerships, all on one platform,” said Geoff Seeman, Senior Product Manager at PartnerStack. “With Airwallex, we can centralize tax reporting and global payouts – creating a smoother experience for our users, and allowing us to focus on supporting the growth of our network."

Streamlined financial tools to propel the creator economy forward

Airwallex’s offering to creator platforms is purpose-built for the globally-connected creator economy. With Airwallex’s embedded financial tools, global platforms gain:

Seamless Tax Form Capture and Filing: Platforms and marketplaces can use Airwallex to collect taxpayer information in their platform and file tax returns directly to the tax authorities. At launch, the capability will support US 1099-NEC tax filings, with additional forms planned for near-future rollout.

Platforms and marketplaces can use Airwallex to collect taxpayer information in their platform and file tax returns directly to the tax authorities. At launch, the capability will support US 1099-NEC tax filings, with additional forms planned for near-future rollout. Payment Acceptance: Platforms can deploy a flexible, PSP-agnostic payment acceptance tool that enables creators to accept payments and tips from their followers in multiple currencies from across the globe. With Airwallex, viewers can use their local payment method of preference to pay their favorite creators, and creators can subsequently increase their following in multiple markets.

Platforms can deploy a flexible, PSP-agnostic payment acceptance tool that enables creators to accept payments and tips from their followers in multiple currencies from across the globe. With Airwallex, viewers can use their local payment method of preference to pay their favorite creators, and creators can subsequently increase their following in multiple markets. Creator Wallets: Platforms can offer creators a centralized wallet to manage payments from various creator platforms in multiple currencies in a single multi-currency wallet, save on currency conversion fees, and keep their finances organized with easy reconciliation.

Platforms can offer creators a centralized wallet to manage payments from various creator platforms in multiple currencies in a single multi-currency wallet, save on currency conversion fees, and keep their finances organized with easy reconciliation. Fast Global Payouts for Creators: Platforms can send payouts to their global creators in 170+ markets in as little as a single business day. Funds travel using local payment rails in 120+ countries, expediting payouts and saving platforms from expensive payout fees.

Platforms can send payouts to their global creators in 170+ markets in as little as a single business day. Funds travel using local payment rails in 120+ countries, expediting payouts and saving platforms from expensive payout fees. Branded Creator Cards: Platforms can issue branded multi-currency cards to creators around the world to streamline their local and global purchases, allow faster access to funds and track spend effortlessly.

To learn more about Airwallex’s offering for creator platforms visit: https://www.airwallex.com/us/creator-economy

NOTES TO MEDIA

If you have any questions or would like to request further information, please contact press@airwallex.com.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com.

For further information

If you have any questions or would like to request further information, please contact press@airwallex.com.