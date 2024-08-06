Airwallex is Named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This is the fourth year that Airwallex has been named to the list.





“Airwallex is on a mission to unlock borderless economic opportunities for global businesses,” said Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO at Airwallex. “We have a global team of 1,500 people working to bring this vision to life, and this recognition is a testament to their talent and dedication. We’re incredibly proud to be part of the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and to continue supporting our 100,000+ customers with seamless global payments and financial tools.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security,” said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs.”

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Airwallex



Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners



Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes



Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures



Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we’ve invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world’s most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. We leverage our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

Contacts

If you have any questions or would like to request further information, please contact press@airwallex.com.

Amie Rubenstein



Bessemer Venture Partners

press@bvp.com