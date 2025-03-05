Airtron Heating & Air Conditioning Acquires Sierra Air Conditioning

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airtron Heating & Air Conditioning (“Airtron”), a leading designer, installer, and maintenance provider for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, announced today it has acquired Sierra Air Conditioning, Inc., Sierra Air Conditioning of Idaho LLC, and Silverado Mechanical LLC (collectively, “Sierra” or the “Company”), a leading installer of HVAC systems to new homes built by national and local homebuilders throughout Nevada and Idaho. The acquisition expands Airtron’s presence into the West region of the United States and establishes the first national HVAC installation business dedicated to servicing the single-family residential new construction market (RNC).

Sierra was founded in 1987 and is the preeminent RNC HVAC installation provider in the Las Vegas, Mesquite, and Boise markets. Under the leadership of Cole Wilson, Sierra has strengthened its existing multi-decade relationships with regional and national homebuilders through its exceptional quality and customer service. A multi-generation family run enterprise, Sierra has built exceptional brand recognition in its local markets, which Airtron is excited to support and further strengthen in this next phase of growth as a combined company. Mr. Wilson commented, “ We are extremely proud of the growth and success that has positioned Sierra for this next chapter of its evolution. Sierra is built on our core values shared across the Company, which are focused on developing long-term partnerships with our customers by delivering best-in-class service. Importantly, we see a cultural alignment with Airtron that will enable us to strengthen these customer relationships and further accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Jeff Morrow, Chief Executive Officer of Airtron, added, “ Our shared commitment to servicing our customers will create the premier, national HVAC installation provider that will strengthen Airtron’s ability to provide high quality solutions to our regional and national homebuilder partners with an expanded geographic presence. We view this acquisition as a transformational opportunity to expand Airtron’s presence into the western region of the United States, and look forward to growing our footprint organically and through further acquisitions in the existing and surrounding markets.”

Airtron is a portfolio company of Gamut Capital Management (“Gamut”), having been acquired in September 2024. Michael Hanigan, Partner at Gamut, added, “ As part of Airtron’s commitment to serving as a critical channel partner to homebuilders and HVAC suppliers across the nation, we are excited to strategically invest in an expansion plan which enhances Airtron’s offering and strengthens existing and new relationships. The partnership with Sierra provides us the opportunity to back a high-quality team with a proven track record of success in growing markets within the West region. We look forward to partnering with Cole and the Sierra team to unlock additional opportunities in the next phase of the Company’s evolution.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Airtron. Stout Capital, LLC served as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Sierra.

About Airtron

Founded in 1972, Airtron Heating & Air Conditioning is one of the leading providers of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems primarily focused on serving the residential construction channel with a presence in Texas, the Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Airtron provides an all-encompassing approach to HVAC solutions, from professional installations performed by North American Technician Excellence (NATE®) certified technicians to comprehensive Essential HomeCare Plans, which provide end customers ongoing maintenance and protection services. Learn more at www.airtron.com.

About Sierra

Founded in 1987, Sierra is a leading installer of HVAC systems to new homes built by national and local homebuilders throughout Nevada and Idaho. Learn more at https://www.sierraairconditioning.com/.

About Gamut Capital Management

Gamut Capital Management is a private investment firm based in New York managing over $3 billion in assets focused on middle market opportunities. Founded in 2015, Gamut employs a flexible, opportunistic investment approach and seeks to partner with companies to facilitate strategic growth and value creation. Learn more at www.gamutcapital.com.

