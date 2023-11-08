Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Third Quarter Financial Highlights

On August 11, 2023 Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. completed the previously announced sale of Mimosa Networks Inc to Radisys Corporation. The transaction resulted in a gain on the sale of $28.6 million. The proceeds from the sale provided approximately $10.5 million of cash to the Company and also reduced the Company’s indebtedness by approximately $40.0 million.

Revenue of $14.3 million compared to $32.1 million sequentially from second quarter 2023, and from $41.1 million year-over-year from third quarter 2022.

Gross margin of 36.7% compared to 21.0% in the second quarter 2023 and 39.8% in third quarter 2022. Excluding an inventory impairment charge of $7.2 million in second quarter 2023, the adjusted gross margin for the second quarter 2023 was 43.4% (non-GAAP measure).

Total operating expenses of $16.1 million compared to $27.5 million in second quarter 2023, and $33.1 million for third quarter 2022. Total operating expenses for the second quarter 2023, included a $3.0 million restructuring provision, primarily related to headcount reductions.

Net income of $9.9 million, compared to a net loss of $33.6 million in second quarter 2023, and a net loss of $23.3 million for third quarter 2022. For the third quarter 2023, net income includes a $28.6 million gain on sale of the Company’s Mimosa subsidiary. For the second quarter 2023, excluding the inventory impairment charge of $7.2 million and the restructuring provision of $3.0 million, the adjusted net loss would have been $23.4 million (non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $7.9 million compared to a loss of $15.2 million in second quarter 2023 and a loss of $10.0 million in third quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, excluding the inventory impairment of $7.2 million, the adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $8.0 million.

Basic income per share was 13 cents, compared to a loss per share of 45 cents in the second quarter 2023 and a loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter 2022.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, Air To Ground, and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We reference these non-GAAP financial measures in our decision making because they provide supplemental information that facilitates consistent internal comparisons to the historical operating performance of prior periods and we believe they provide investors with greater transparency to evaluate operational activities and financial results. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as “non-GAAP measure.”

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except for share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,173 $ 7,253 Restricted cash 13 34 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $692 and $647 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11,066 46,565 Inventory 10,197 18,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,343 17,289 Total current assets 47,792 89,697 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,019 7,351 Goodwill – 13,641 Intangible assets, net – 5,302 Right-of-use assets, net 3,193 5,697 Other non-current assets 2,961 3,407 Total assets $ 58,965 $ 125,095 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,081 $ 26,173 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,406 32,243 Deferred revenue 2,415 2,892 Senior term loan 41,545 40,529 Subordinated debt 11,540 11,119 Subordinated term loan – related party 44,386 41,528 Convertible debt 31,706 43,928 Current portion of long-term debt 257 259 Total current liabilities 172,336 198,671 Other long-term liabilities 4,409 7,223 Total liabilities 176,745 205,894 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,638,893 and 74,283,026 shares issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 778,054 770,427 Accumulated deficit (895,841 ) (851,233 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (117,780 ) (80,799 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 58,965 $ 125,095 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Products and software licenses $ 11,335 $ 36,521 $ 61,120 $ 114,128 Maintenance, warranty and services 2,924 4,573 10,035 11,475 Total revenues 14,259 41,094 71,155 125,603 Cost of revenues: Products and software licenses 8,153 23,462 45,443 74,747 Maintenance, warranty and services 875 1,296 3,401 3,623 Total cost of revenues 9,028 24,758 48,844 78,370 Gross profit 5,231 16,336 22,311 47,233 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,294 15,003 36,901 48,244 Sales and marketing 4,896 7,219 15,888 25,559 General and administrative 1,932 9,644 15,343 31,891 Amortization of intangibles – 284 189 852 Restructuring costs – 944 3,283 944 Total operating expenses 16,122 33,094 71,604 107,490 Loss from operations (10,891 ) (16,758 ) (49,293 ) (60,257 ) Interest expense, net (9,944 ) (4,296 ) (19,631 ) (13,071 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – – (8,281 ) – Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives, net 1,913 (920 ) 3,143 3,016 Gain on sale of Mimosa business 28,631 – 28,631 – Other income (expense), net 122 (1,177 ) 530 (3,809 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,831 (23,151 ) (44,901 ) (74,121 ) Income tax benefit (expense), net 57 (163 ) 293 52 Net income (loss) $ 9,888 $ (23,314 ) $ (44,608 ) $ (74,069 ) Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.13 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.02 ) Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 74,605,474 72,572,138 74,554,552 72,415,546 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 80,141,678 72,572,138 74,554,552 72,415,546 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (44,608 ) $ (74,069 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,507 3,448 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt (2 ) (33 ) Bad debt expense 360 170 Change in fair value of warrants and derivatives, net (3,143 ) (3,016 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,281 – Non-cash debt amendment fee – 463 Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Gain on sale of Mimosa business (28,631 ) – Share-based compensation 6,044 19,399 Total adjustments (7,369 ) 20,431 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 18,755 15,615 (Increase) decrease in inventory (968 ) 1,596 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,292 ) 1,571 Decrease in other non-current assets 335 555 Decrease in accounts payable (2,188 ) (3,895 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (250 ) 651 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,453 ) 7,498 Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 1,499 (7,738 ) Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt 9,165 8,160 Net cash used in operating activities (29,374 ) (29,625 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,125 ) (2,156 ) Proceeds from sale of Mimosa business 55,188 – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 54,063 (2,156 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from senior term loan 20,000 – Repayment of senior term loan (24,930 ) (3,960 ) Repayment of convertible note (16,783 ) – Payment of debt issuance costs (1,916 ) – Payment of taxes withheld on stock awards (161 ) (73 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,790 ) (4,033 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 899 (35,814 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 7,287 63,122 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,186 $ 27,308 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

The following tables present the reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 9,888 $ (33,607 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 9,944 5,153 Income tax benefit, net (57 ) (154 ) Depreciation and amortization 735 720 EBITDA 20,510 (27,888 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,107 1,998 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (1,913 ) (588 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – 8,281 Gain on sale of Mimosa (28,631 ) – Restructuring costs – 3,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,927 ) $ (15,174 ) Inventory impairment charge – 7,215 Adjusted EBITDA excluding inventory impairment charge $ (7,927 ) $ (7,959 )

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 9,888 $ (23,314 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 9,944 4,296 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (57 ) 163 Depreciation and amortization 735 1,173 EBITDA 20,510 (17,682 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,107 5,863 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (1,913 ) 920 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – Gain on sale of Mimosa (28,631 ) – Restructuring costs – 944 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,927 ) $ (9,955 )

The following table presents the reconciliation of gross margin to Adjusted gross margin: ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 % Revenue $ 32,123 100.0 Cost of revenue 25,390 79.0 Gross margin 6,733 21.0 Inventory provision 7,215 22.4 Adjusted gross margin $ 13,948 43.4

The following table presents the reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net loss: Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023 Net loss $ (33,607 ) Adjusted for: Restructuring costs 3,023 Inventory impairment charge 7,215 Adjusted net loss $ (23,369 )

