Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $32.1 million, compared to $24.8 million sequentially from first quarter 2023, and from $46.9 million year-over-year from second quarter 2022.

Gross margin of 21.0% compared to 41.8% in the first quarter 2023 and 40.1% in second quarter 2022. In the second quarter 2023, the Company recorded an inventory impairment charge of $7.2 million related to product initiatives that were either reduced or eliminated as a result of a headcount reduction. Excluding this impairment, the adjusted gross margin was 43.4% (non-GAAP measure).

Total operating expenses of $27.5 million compared to $28.0 million in first quarter 2023, and $37.1 million for second quarter 2022. Total operating expenses for the second quarter 2023, include a $3.0 million restructuring provision, primarily related to headcount reductions.

Net loss of $33.6 million, compared to a net loss of $20.9 million in first quarter 2023, and a net loss of $21.0 million for second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, excluding the inventory impairment charge of $7.2 million and the restructuring provision of $3.0 million, the adjusted net loss would have been $23.4 million (non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $15.2 million compared to a loss of $13.8 million in first quarter 2023 and a loss of $12.3 million in second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, excluding the inventory impairment of $7.2 million, the adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $8.0 million.

Loss per share was 45 cents, compared to loss per share of 28 cents in first quarter 2023 and a loss per share of 29 cents in second quarter 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We reference these non-GAAP financial measures in our decision making because they provide supplemental information that facilitates consistent internal comparisons to the historical operating performance of prior periods and we believe they provide investors with greater transparency to evaluate operational activities and financial results. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this report are labeled as “non-GAAP measure.”

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for share data) June 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,102 $ 7,253 Restricted cash 35 34 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $478 and $647 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22,790 46,565 Inventory 10,592 18,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,159 17,289 Assets held for sale — current 15,352 – Total current assets 75,030 89,697 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,686 7,351 Goodwill – 13,641 Intangible assets, net – 5,302 Right-of-use assets, net 3,711 5,697 Other non-current assets 3,059 3,407 Assets held for sale – non-current 20,913 – Total assets $ 108,399 $ 125,095 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,393 $ 26,173 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,247 32,243 Deferred revenue 1,547 2,892 Senior term loan, current portion 4,179 40,529 Subordinated debt 11,396 11,119 Subordinated term loan – related party – 41,528 Convertible debt – 43,928 Current portion of long-term debt 265 259 Liabilities held for sale — current 12,015 – Total current liabilities 78,042 198,671 Subordinated term loan – related party 43,402 – Senior term loan 59,045 – Convertible debt 47,749 – Other long-term liabilities 9,561 7,223 Liabilities held for sale – non-current 375 – Total liabilities 238,174 205,894 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,582,992 and 74,283,026 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 775,947 770,427 Accumulated deficit (905,729 ) (851,233 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (129,775 ) (80,799 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 108,399 $ 125,095 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Products and software licenses $ 28,855 $ 44,028 $ 49,788 $ 77,604 Maintenance, warranty and services 3,268 2,917 7,108 6,905 Total revenues 32,123 46,945 56,896 84,509 Cost of revenues: Products and software licenses 23,998 26,864 37,292 51,337 Maintenance, warranty and services 1,392 1,253 2,524 2,275 Total cost of revenues 25,390 28,117 39,816 53,612 Gross profit 6,733 18,828 17,080 30,897 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,416 16,720 27,607 33,241 Sales and marketing 5,310 9,010 10,992 18,340 General and administrative 5,746 11,089 13,411 22,247 Amortization of intangibles – 284 189 568 Restructuring costs 3,023 – 3,283 – Total operating expenses 27,495 37,103 55,482 74,396 Loss from operations (20,762 ) (18,275 ) (38,402 ) (43,499 ) Interest expense, net (5,153 ) (4,207 ) (9,687 ) (8,775 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8,281 ) – (8,281 ) – Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives, net 588 3,479 1,230 3,936 Other income (expense), net (153 ) (2,126 ) 408 (2,632 ) Loss before income taxes (33,761 ) (21,129 ) (54,732 ) (50,970 ) Income tax benefit (expense), net 154 112 236 215 Net loss $ (33,607 ) $ (21,017 ) $ (54,496 ) $ (50,755 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 74,582,992 72,335,952 74,528,668 72,335,952 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

AIRSPAN NETWORKS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,496 ) $ (50,755 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,772 2,275 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt 6 (16 ) Bad debt expense 172 7 Change in fair value of warrants and derivatives, net (1,230 ) (3,936 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,281 – Non-cash debt amendment fee – 463 Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Share-based compensation 3,937 13,536 Total adjustments 20,153 12,329 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 12,539 9,706 Increase in inventory (1,496 ) (302 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 975 2,221 Decrease in other non-current assets 238 181 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,611 (3,040 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (1,118 ) 1,686 Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (623 ) (65 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 4,220 151 Increase in accrued interest on long-term debt 5,825 5,394 Net cash used in operating activities (12,172 ) (22,494 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,122 ) (1,632 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,122 ) (1,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from senior term loan 19,981 – Repayment of senior term loan (1,760 ) (2,640 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,916 ) – Payment of taxes withheld on stock awards (161 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16,144 (2,640 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,850 (26,766 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 7,287 63,122 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,137 $ 36,356 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

The following tables present the reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30,



2023 March 31,



2023 Net loss $ (33,607 ) $ (20,889 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 5,153 4,534 Income tax benefit, net (154 ) (82 ) Depreciation and amortization 720 1,052 EBITDA (27,888 ) (15,385 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,998 1,939 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (588 ) (642 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,281 – Restructuring costs 3,023 260 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,174 ) $ (13,828 ) Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Adjusted EBITDA excluding inventory impairment charge $ (7,959 ) $ (13,828 )

Three Months Ended



June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (33,607 ) $ (21,017 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 5,153 4,207 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (154 ) (112 Depreciation and amortization 720 1,154 EBITDA (27,888 ) (15,768 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,998 6,972 Change in fair value of warrant liability and derivatives (588 (3,479 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,281 – Restructuring costs 3,023 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,174 ) $ (12,275 ) Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Adjusted EBITDA excluding inventory impairment charge $ (7,959 ) $ (12,275 )

The following tables present the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended



June 30, Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023 % 2023 % Revenue $ 32,123 100.0 $ 24,773 100.0 Cost of revenue 25,390 79.0 14,426 58.2 Gross profit 6,733 21.0 10,347 41.8 Inventory provision 7,215 22.4 – – Adjusted gross profit $ 13,948 43.4 $ 10,347 41.8

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended



June 30, Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 32,123 100.0 $ 46,945 100.0 Cost of revenue 25,390 79.0 28,117 59.9 Gross profit 6,733 21.0 18,828 40.1 Inventory provision 7,215 22.4 274 0.6 Adjusted gross profit $ 13,948 43.4 $ 19,102 40.7

The following tables present the reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net loss: Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30,



2023 March 31,



2023 Net loss $ (33,607 ) $ (20,889 ) Adjusted for: Restructuring costs 3,023 260 Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Adjusted net loss $ (23,369 ) $ (20,629 )

Three Months Ended



June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (33,607 ) $ (21,017 ) Adjusted for: Restructuring costs 3,023 – Inventory impairment charge 7,215 – Adjusted net loss $ (23,369 ) $ (21,017 )

