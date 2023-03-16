Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Makes NYSE American Section 610(b) Public Announcement

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, today announced that, as disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 16, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in the 10-K contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph.

This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s consolidated financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

