Airspan Networks Holdings, Inc. Issues Reminder Concerning Expiration of Warrants

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) (“Airspan”) today issued a reminder to the holders of outstanding Airspan warrants to purchase common stock of Airspan (NYSE American: MIMO WSA and MIMO WSB, OTC: MIMOW) that the warrants will expire on August 13, 2023.

The NYSE American has notified Airspan that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Any warrant not exercised prior to the expiration time will expire and become void, and the holder will not receive any shares of Airspan common stock.

As of July 31, 2023, there were approximately three million MIMO WSA warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $12.50 per share and approximately three million MIMO WSB warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $15.00 per share.

In addition, the warrants that are traded over-the-counter under the ticker symbol MIMOW also expire on August 13, 2023. As of July 31, 2023, there were approximately three million MIMOW warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $17.50 per share.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, Air-to-Ground, and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Brett Scheiner



561-893-8660



IR@airspan.com

mediarelations@airspan.com