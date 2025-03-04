Airspan Expands Open RAN Leadership with Acquisition of Jabil’s Radio Portfolio, IPR, and R&D Team

Strengthening U.S. Innovation and Advancing the Open RAN Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Airspan Networks, a leading provider of wireless network solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Jabil’s Open RAN radio portfolio and associated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). This strategic acquisition expands Airspan’s capability in high power macro radio development.

The acquisition brings a range of single, dual, and triple band macro radios, designed to support global operators across multiple spectrum bands. This portfolio contributes to Airspan’s long-term product evolution and innovation in a rapidly growing market.

Expanding U.S. Engineering Capabilities

Airspan is also onboarding Jabil’s former radio research and development team, along with sub leasing the office and advanced testing labs in New Jersey. By integrating Jabil’s radio development expertise with Airspan’s existing 5G network solutions, the Company is now one of the most comprehensive Open RAN vendors in the market.

"Airspan is investing in advanced radio development because we see a dynamic and growing market," said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan Networks. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to develop market leading wireless network solutions and reinforces our position as a trusted U.S. supplier."

Airspan will showcase its new macro radio portfolio at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, March 3-6, Hall 2, Booth 2E-20.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of wireless network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN. Airspan has extensive expertise in the design of carrier-grade wireless networks and has shipped more than 1 million radios globally to over 1,000 customers.

Airspan’s reliable and scalable solutions support macro radio networks, in-building coverage, critical infrastructure, fixed wireless access, defense and air-to-ground, empowering businesses, governments, and service providers to build the networks of tomorrow, today.

