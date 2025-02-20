Airspan Announces Agreement to Acquire Corning’s Wireless Business

Strengthening Leadership in In-Building Connectivity

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Airspan Networks Holdings LLC ("Airspan"), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wireless business of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q1 2025.

Corning’s wireless business includes its 6000 and 6200 distributed antenna systems (DAS) and its SpiderCloud 4G and 5G small cell radio access network (RAN) products. By combining these products with Airspan’s market-leading small cells for neutral-host coverage and private networks, Airspan will offer the most comprehensive in-building wireless solution in the market.

More than 70% of mobile data usage happens inside buildings but providing mobile service inside buildings from the outdoor network is difficult, expensive, and in some cases, impossible. In-building wireless solutions such as distributed antenna systems and small cells enable high-quality wireless connectivity inside buildings. As the buildout of outdoor fifth generation (5G) wireless networks reach completion, Airspan expects mobile operators, venue owners and enterprises to step-up their investment in providing high-quality 5G service indoors. This acquisition positions Airspan as leading supplier in this growth market. The acquired business comes with a highly regarded product portfolio with over 10,000 installations, relationships with major mobile operators, public venues, and enterprise customers, a seasoned team, and a broad patent portfolio assembled over 15 years.

“This acquisition is a strategic step for Airspan, reinforcing our leadership in in-building connectivity and expanding our ability to serve enterprises and mobile network operators,” said Glenn Laxdal, President and CEO of Airspan. “As we integrate this business, our focus is on delivering a smooth transition for our customers while unlocking new opportunities for innovation.”

Airspan is committed to ensuring business continuity for customers, distributors, and partners. Customers can expect uninterrupted support for existing deployments, while benefiting from new innovative solutions in the future.

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of wireless network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN. Airspan has extensive expertise in the design of carrier-grade wireless networks and has shipped more than 1 million radios globally to over 1,000 customers.

Airspan’s reliable and scalable solutions support Macro Open RUs, in-building coverage, Critical Infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access, Defense and Air-To-Ground, empowering businesses, governments, and service providers to build the networks of tomorrow, today.

