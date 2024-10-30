Airship Announces Finalists for the 2024 Altitude Awards

Airship’s Altitude Awards celebrate brands across four categories critical to generating greater value from mobile-first customer experiences — acquisition, activation, value impact and unified experience

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–Mobile-first customer experience company Airship today announced the finalists for its 2024 Altitude Awards, recognizing brands that have created memorable digital experiences for their customers resulting in standout mobile-first value creation.





The awards celebrate outstanding achievements in customer experience across four distinct categories: acquisition, activation, value impact and unified experience.

“Over the past 15 years, Airship has equipped brands with the solutions they need to leverage the latest digital innovations in today’s mobile-driven world,” said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship. “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, our customers understand this better than anyone. This year’s Altitude Awards finalists have set a new standard, delivering the seamless and connected experiences that customers expect across digital channels.”

Representing various regions across Europe, Africa, Asia and the U.S., the finalists for the 2024 Altitude Awards are:

Acquisition: Brands with exceptional strategies to drive app downloads or website visits.

bol for “Price Alert Push as Acquisition Strategy”

Leroy Merlin for “Conquest of New App Users”

RHB Banking Group for “Automated Acquisition for RHB Current and Savings Account”

Activation: Brands that excel in onboarding new app users or website customers, driving ongoing engagement, opt-ins and registrations.

Air France-KLM for “Mobile App Opt-in Game for the 2024 Olympic Games”

Libon for “The Retrospective”

Sally Beauty Holdings for “Sally Beauty and CosmoProf Engagement and Opt-in Growth”

Value Impact: Brands that excel in driving revenue and creating valuable app or website customer experiences.

CIMB Group for “Empowering Simplicity with CIMB Clicks”

Boots for “Celebrating 25 Years of the Boots Meal Deal with a Gamified Experience and Enhanced Digital Offers”

Alaska Airlines for “Unlocking Guest Value and Revenue in the Mobile App”

Unified Experience: Brands that achieve exceptional customer engagement from cohesive, contextually connected experiences wherever customers choose to interact.

Access Bank for “Connect and Convert: Targeted Push Communication”

Asda for “Multichannel Rewards Round-Up”

Synchrony Financial for “CareCredit Year in Review”

The 2024 Altitude Awards are judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts who score each entry on overall performance, amplification, innovation and degree of difficulty. 2024 Altitude Award judges include: Pietro Lambert, VP of Product Management at OneFootball; Lauren Hensley, Director of Mobile App Marketing and Lifecycle at VML; Tom Burrell, independent retention marketing consultant formerly with DAZN; and Di Wu, VP of Audience Engagement and Lifecycle Marketing at Pandora.

The winners of the 2024 Altitude Awards will be announced during a ceremony at Airship’s Mobile Leaders Forum Berlin on November 14. Mobile Leaders Forum Berlin brings together mobile experience leaders for discussions on the challenges, trends and opportunities impacting the industry. To join Airship at the event, RSVP at https://www.airship.com/events/mobile-leaders-forum-berlin-2024/. You can also watch the livestream for the awards ceremony at https://www.airship.com/events/join-the-altitude-awards-2024-ceremony-livestream/.

About Airship

Airship helps brands master mobile-first customer experiences to build lasting relationships and accelerate business growth.

Since 2009, Airship has enabled thousands of the world’s leading brands to be at the forefront of the customer experience revolution with industry-first support for push notifications, in-app messages and mobile wallet boarding passes — all now the norm in elevating experiences everywhere.

Today, the Airship Experience Platform provides an end-to-end solution for unifying experiences across apps, websites and all channels, including email, SMS, mobile wallet and more. Its no-code Experience Editor and Journeys AI solutions enable marketers and product managers to get work done in minutes instead of months, capturing more value across the entire customer lifecycle without ongoing developer support.

With the Airship Experience Platform and App Store Optimization technology and expertise, brands now have a complete set of solutions to optimize the entire customer lifecycle – from the point of discovery to loyalty – driving greater value for everyone involved.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

