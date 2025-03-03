AirHopAI™ Launches First Office Application of the Industry’s First AI/ML-powered Solution for Energy Savings With MIMO Adaptation in Rakuten Mobile

FOA follows successful Proof of Concept in field with Rakuten Mobile achieving up to 20% reduction in RAN power consumption

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--AirHopAI today announced launch of First Office Application at Rakuten Mobile of an AI/ML-powered sustainability solution that manages MIMO antenna reconfiguration which aims to reduce Radio Access Network (RAN) power consumption.

AirHopAI’s Auptim® Energy Savings with MIMO Adaptation (ESMA) solution uses AI/ML-based traffic prediction models to dynamically and automatically adapt the RAN supported MIMO antenna configurations to minimize energy consumption while ensuring high end-user service levels. ESMA supports both 4G and 5G networks in a cloud RAN architecture, compatible with O-RAN or purpose-built traditional RAN.

“We are very pleased to further our customer's sustainability goals,” said Anand Parikh, AirHopAI’s CEO. “Our ESMA solution is the latest in our growing family of AI/ML-powered Apps for Open, Cloud and traditional RAN. It complements our existing AI/ML-powered Energy Savings for Multi-Carrier Management (ESMC) solution which makes intelligent decisions to turn capacity carriers on and off based on traffic demand and network KPIs. Both these energy savings solutions deliver significant OpEx savings to mobile network operators.”

“RAN energy bills make up over 70% of Mobile Network Operators cost,” said Stéphan Téral, Founder & Chief Analyst at Téral Research. “An impactful reduction in power consumption directly contributes to reduced OpEx for the Operator and contributes to achieving United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. AirHopAI maintains its lead in providing innovative solutions that deliver immediate and tangible benefits as the operators migrate from traditional RAN to cloud RAN and Open RAN.”

About AirHopAI

AirHopAI (www.airhopai.com) is a leading provider of cloud-native AI-powered Open RAN automation and real-time optimization software solutions that deliver significant gains in spectral efficiency, lower operating costs and improve end-user quality of experience for 4G and 5G mobile networks. AirHop’s solutions are backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and are deployed across more than one and a half million commercial macro and small cells in CSP networks. AirHopAI and Auptim are trademarks of AirHop Communications, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Marketing

AirHop Communications

+1 (858) 208-0834

media@airhopcomm.com