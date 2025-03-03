AirHopAI™ Joins Amdocs Cognitive RAN Automation Ecosystem to Bring Its AI-powered Automation and Optimization rApps

Broad Portfolio of AirHopAI’s AI-Powered rApps is supported by most leading RIC and SMO Vendors Worldwide

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--AirHopAI, a leading provider of AI-powered Network Automation and Optimization solutions, today announced a new ecosystem collaboration with Amdocs for its broad portfolio of Auptim® rApps. With the addition of Amdocs, AirHopAI extends the availability of its AI-powered Auptim rApps across most of the leading RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and Service Management & Orchestration (SMO) platforms.

With extensive ecosystem collaborations, AirHopAI’s growing portfolio of Auptim rApps can be used with SMO and non-real-time RIC platforms for Open RAN, Cloud RAN, and Traditional RAN deployments. Amdocs extends AirHopAI’s existing open ecosystem, which includes Capgemini, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, and Rakuten Symphony. AirHopAI’s rApps support a wide range of use case categories, including AI/ML-powered RAN Anomaly Detection, Energy Savings, Coverage and Capacity Optimization, Configuration Automation, and Mobility Management.

“Communication System Providers (CSPs) around the world are increasingly planning to adopt RIC and SMO platforms, along with rApps, to enable highly agile RAN programmability and service management,” said Anand Parikh, AirHopAI’s CEO. “AirHopAI provides the industry’s leading portfolio of AI/ML-powered rApps that bring value to the RIC and SMO platforms for CSPs. We are pleased to collaborate with Amdocs to support their SMO/RIC customers’ needs and accelerate the adoption of AI-powered Open RAN, while also supporting Cloud RAN and traditional RAN architectures.”

“AirHopAI continues to lead the industry with the largest number of supported RIC and SMO partners,” said James Crawshaw, Telco Software analyst with Omdia. “Portability and readiness of rApp across the ecosystem of SMO and RIC platforms is critical to allow CSPs to build Open networks on best-in-class platforms and rApps that meet their needs.”

About AirHopAI

AirHopAI (www.airhopai.com) is a leading provider of cloud-native AI-powered Open RAN automation and real-time optimization software solutions that deliver significant gains in spectral efficiency, lower operating costs and improve end-user quality of experience for 4G and 5G mobile networks. AirHopAI’s solutions are backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and are field-proven across more than one and a half million commercial macro and small cells in CSP networks. AirHopAI and Auptim are trademarks of AirHop Communications, Inc.

