AirHop Joins Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform Ecosystem

AirHop’s AI-powered automation and optimization solutions, integrated with EIAP, help Communication Service Providers accelerate the deployment of Open RAN





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—AirHop Communications, a provider of AI-powered automation and optimization solutions for 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN), today announced they have joined the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) Ecosystem. The collaboration enables the integration of AirHop’s AI-powered RAN automation and optimization Auptim rApps with Ericsson’s Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) and non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). AirHop’s Auptim rApps simplify 4G and 5G network deployments and operations, reduce OpEx, increase network performance, boost capacity utilization, and improve end-user quality of service for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

The deployment, management, and operations of the RAN have become significantly more intricate, particularly with the densification of 5G networks. These networks utilize ten times as many Performance Metrics (PMs) and Configuration Metrics (CMs) compared to 4G, adding to their complexity. Automation is imperative to manage this expanded complexity effectively and efficiently, without sacrificing performance, capacity and cost. The dynamic nature of radio conditions, especially at cell boundaries, underscores the necessity for automated, intelligent network optimization to ensure the delivery of high-quality network services while containing operating costs through automation.

“We are excited to join the EIAP Ecosystem and collaborate to meet some of the most important challenges that CSPs face as they build out their next-generation networks and services. EIAP provides a straightforward process for ISVs, like AirHop, to on-board rApps and accelerate the readiness of CSPs to deploy RAN programmability with purpose-built and Open RAN solutions. By embracing AI, automation and optimization technologies for the RAN, CSPs can efficiently scale their networks and eliminate the complexities of managing 5G networks,” said Anand Parikh, AirHop’s CEO.

AirHop’s AI-powered intelligent automation and optimization technology has been successfully deployed and enhanced in some of the world’s largest and most innovative CSP networks. AirHop has established a broad Open RAN ecosystem that includes HPE, IBM, Juniper, Rakuten Symphony and VMware, which is now extended with AirHop’s membership of the EIAP Ecosystem. AirHop’s focused commitment to building a portfolio of AI-powered intelligent RAN optimization Apps and accelerating deployment readiness of Open RAN is garnering growing acknowledgment in the market. AirHop was selected by {Core Analysis} as the #1 App specialist company in its latest RAN Intelligence Leaders report.

About AirHop Communications

AirHop Communications is a leading provider of cloud-native AI-powered Open RAN automation and real-time optimization software solutions that deliver significant gains in spectral efficiency, lower operating costs and improved end-user quality of experience for 4G and 5G mobile networks. AirHop’s solutions are backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and are deployed across more than one and a half million commercial macro and small cells in CSP networks. For more information, please visit www.airhopcomm.com.

