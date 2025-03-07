Airgain to Participate in 37th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive cutting-edge innovation in 5G technology, will be attending and hosting one-on-one meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference being held March 16-18, 2025 at the Laguna Cliff Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Airgain’s President and CEO, Jacob Suen, and CFO, Michael Elbaz, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts on Monday and Tuesday, March 17-18. Management will provide insights into the company’s strategic initiatives to drive long-term, sustainable growth, including its partnership with Omantel to expand Airgain’s global 5G footprint, the latest carrier certification for AirgainConnect Fleet, and a robust pipeline of product launches positioning the company to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Airgain management may contact their Roth sales representative or email oneonone@roth.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive cutting-edge innovation in 5G technology. We are committed to delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and energy-efficient wireless solutions that enable rapid market deployment. Our mission is to connect the world through integrated, innovative, and optimized wireless solutions. Our diverse product portfolio serves three primary markets: enterprise, automotive, and consumer. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Airgain Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574 3860

AIRG@gateway-grp.com