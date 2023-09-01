Airgain Sets September Financial Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in September:





H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Participating virtually Tuesday-Friday, September 12-15, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)



Executives: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

Participating virtually Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)



Executive: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

To receive additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Airgain’s investor relations team at AIRG@gateway-grp.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our product offering includes three distinct sub-brands. Airgain Embedded represents our embedded modems, antennas, and development kits designed to help design teams quickly bring connected products to market. Airgain Integrated represents our fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as our asset trackers and AirgainConnect® platform, that help solve connectivity issues in an organization’s operating environment. Airgain Antenna+ represents our external antennas, such as our fleet, Internet of Things (IoT) antennas, and network antennas that help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

