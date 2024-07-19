Airgain Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Home Business Wire Airgain Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024...
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at investors.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the web address below to register for the conference call.

Registration: Here

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until August 6, 2025.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Contacts

Airgain Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574 3860

AIRG@gateway-grp.com

