Airgain Sets First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or +1 (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at investors.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the web address below to register for the conference call.

Registration: Here

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day until May 8, 2025.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world by making wireless simple. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Contacts

Airgain Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574 3860

AIRG@gateway-grp.com

