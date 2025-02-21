Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of integrated systems, embedded components, and external antennas worldwide, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to one new non-executive employee who recently joined the Company.

The awards were made on February 18, 2025, under Airgain’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Airgain as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards to the new employee consist of 3,809 restricted stock units (“RSUs”).

The RSUs shall vest over four years in substantially equal annual installments on March 15, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company.

The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Airgain’s Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Airgain in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

