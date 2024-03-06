Airgain® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.





“Our team delivered quarterly sales of $10.1 million, closing out 2023 with sales of $56.0 million,” said Airgain’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Suen. “We believe that the fourth quarter was the trough for our business after sequential declines through the year. As we turn to 2024, we anticipate a year of gradual growth driven by recoveries in our end markets, investments in product innovations, and launches of our 5-G connectivity initiatives. We remain relentlessly focused on execution and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Sales of $10.1 million

GAAP gross margin of 29.1%

GAAP operating expenses of $8.4 million

GAAP net loss of $5.5 million or $(0.52) per share

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP gross margin of 30.3%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $6.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million or $(0.33) per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.3) million

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $10.1 million, of which $4.6 million was generated from the enterprise market, $3.2 million from the consumer market and $2.3 million from the automotive market. Sales decreased by $3.6 million or 26.5%, compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Enterprise product sales decreased from the third quarter of 2023 by $2.2 million driven by lower enterprise WiFi and industrial IoT product sales. Consumer sales declined $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2023 driven by lower sales to cable operators. Automotive sales decreased $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2023 on lower aftermarket sales. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by $9.8 million or 49.4% from $19.9 million in the same year-ago period due to decreased sales of $5.4 million from the enterprise market, $3.2 million from the consumer market and $1.2 million from the automotive market.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $5.9 million in the same year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.1 million in the same year-ago period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29.1%, compared to 38.2% for the third quarter of 2023 and 29.6% in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an excess and obsolete inventory charge. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 30.3% compared to 39.1% for the third quarter of 2023 and 30.5% in the same year-ago period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $8.4 million, compared to $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million in the same year-ago period. Operating expenses were higher for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher personnel compensation and engineering project expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.5 million compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $7.2 million in the same year-ago period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.5 million or $(0.52) per share (based on 10.5 million shares), compared to $1.9 million or $(0.18) per share (based on 10.4 million shares) for the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $3.2 million or $(0.31) per share (based on 10.2 million shares) in the same year-ago period. The increase in net loss compared to the third quarter of 2023 was due to lower sales, higher expenses and a fourth quarter excess and obsolete inventory charge. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million or $(0.33) per share (based on 10.5 million shares), compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.06) per share (based on 10.4 million shares) for the third quarter of 2023 and a non-GAAP net loss of $1.1 million or $(0.11) per share (based on 10.2 million shares) for the same year-ago period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(3.3) million, compared to $(0.5) million for the third quarter of 2023 and $(0.9) million in the same year-ago period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Sales of $56.0 million

GAAP gross margin of 37.1%

GAAP operating expense of $33.2 million

GAAP net loss of $12.4 million or $(1.20) per share

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP gross margin of 37.9%

Non-GAAP operating expense of $26.4 million

Non-GAAP net loss of $5.1 million or $(0.50) per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.5) million

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Sales for the full year of 2023 were $56.0 million, of which $27.2 million was generated from the enterprise market, $18.9 million from the consumer market and $9.9 million from the automotive market. Sales decreased by $19.9 million or 26.2% for the full year of 2023 compared to $75.9 million in 2022. Enterprise sales decreased $7.3 million from $34.5 million in 2022 primarily due to channel excess inventory correction impacting our IIoT products sales. Consumer sales declined by $6.9 million from $25.8 million in 2022 primarily due to weaker end demand, coupled with excess inventory, with cable operators customers. Automotive sales decreased $5.7 million from $15.6 million in 2022 driven by the discontinued AC-HPUE product line and excess inventory correction impacting our aftermarket antenna sales.

GAAP gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $20.8 million compared to $28.0 million in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $21.2 million compared to $28.5 million in 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP gross margin for the full year of 2023 was 37.1%, compared to 36.9% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year of 2023 was 37.9%, compared to 37.6% in 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP operating expenses for the full year of 2023 were $33.2 million, compared to $36.6 million in 2022. The lower operating expenses were due lower personnel expenses, partially offset by higher project expenses. Non-GAAP operating expense for the full year of 2023 was $26.4 million, compared to $29.1 million in 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP net loss for the full year of 2023 was $12.4 million or $(1.20) per share (based on 10.4 million shares), compared to a net loss of $8.7 million or $(0.85) per share (based on 10.2 million shares) in 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to a decrease of $7.2 million in gross profit on lower sales, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in operating expenses. Non-GAAP net loss for the full year of 2023 was $5.1 million or $(0.50) per share (based on 10.4 million shares), compared to $0.6 million or $(0.06) per share (based on 10.2 million diluted shares) in 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2023 was $(4.5) million, compared to 0.1 million in 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

First Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook

GAAP

Sales are expected to be in the range of $13.3 million to $14.7 million, or $14.0 million at the midpoint

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 38.6% to 41.6%

GAAP operating expense is expected to be approximately $8.1 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.24) at midpoint

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 39.5% to 42.5%

Non-GAAP operating expense is expected to be approximately $6.4 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.06) at midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $(0.5) million at midpoint

Our financial outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2024, including reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Airgain management will hold a conference call today Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024



Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)



Participant Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or +1 (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available here and for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.airgain.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until March 6, 2025.

Airgain, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,881 $ 11,903 Trade accounts receivable, net 7,375 8,741 Inventories 2,403 4,226 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,422 2,284 Total current assets 19,081 27,154 Property and equipment, net 2,507 2,765 Leased right-of-use assets 1,392 2,217 Goodwill 10,845 10,845 Intangible assets, net 8,234 11,203 Other assets 170 216 Total assets $ 42,229 $ 54,400 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,472 $ 6,507 Accrued compensation 728 2,874 Accrued liabilities and other 1,926 2,615 Short-term lease liabilities 865 904 Total current liabilities 9,991 12,900 Deferred tax liability 151 139 Long-term lease liabilities 674 1,536 Total liabilities 10,816 14,575 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, par value $0.0001, 200,000 shares authorized; 11,010 shares issued and 10,469 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; and 10,767 shares issued and 10,226 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 115,295 111,282 Treasury stock, at cost: 541 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022 (5,364 ) (5,364 ) Accumulated deficit (78,521 ) (66,093 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3 — Total stockholders’ equity 31,413 39,825 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,229 $ 54,400

Airgain, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 10,070 $ 13,696 $ 19,889 $ 56,040 $ 75,895 Cost of goods sold 7,139 8,460 14,009 35,277 47,923 Gross profit 2,931 5,236 5,880 20,763 27,972 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,169 2,298 2,240 10,505 11,345 Sales and marketing 2,251 1,704 2,623 9,126 11,174 General and administrative 2,999 3,144 4,294 13,532 14,033 Total operating expenses 8,419 7,146 9,157 33,163 36,552 Loss from operations (5,488 ) (1,910 ) (3,277 ) (12,400 ) (8,580 ) Other expense (income): Interest income, net (41 ) (34 ) (26 ) (109 ) (63 ) Other expense (7 ) 1 16 9 58 Total other (income) expense (48 ) (33 ) (10 ) (100 ) (5 ) Loss before income taxes (5,440 ) (1,877 ) (3,267 ) (12,300 ) (8,575 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 44 4 (47 ) 128 84 Net loss $ (5,484 ) $ (1,881 ) $ (3,220 ) $ (12,428 ) $ (8,659 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.52 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.85 ) Diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating loss per share: Basic 10,455 10,430 10,225 10,392 10,190 Diluted 10,455 10,430 10,225 10,392 10,190

Airgain, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,428 ) $ (8,659 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 661 675 Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 4 Amortization of intangible assets 2,969 3,026 Stock-based compensation 3,681 4,978 Deferred tax liability 12 30 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 1,367 2,015 Inventories 1,823 4,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 822 (1,012 ) Other assets 6 137 Accounts payable (93 ) 1,037 Accrued compensation (1,253 ) (35 ) Accrued liabilities and other (793 ) (370 ) Payments of contingent consideration fair value changes — (2,040 ) Lease liabilities (75 ) (63 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,301 ) 4,446 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (346 ) (763 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment — 13 Net cash used in investing activities (346 ) (750 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for business acquisition contingent consideration — (6,532 ) Payments for withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (690 ) — Issuance of shares for stock purchase and option plans 232 228 Net cash used in financing activities (458 ) (6,304 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,102 ) (2,608 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; beginning of period 12,078 14,686 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; end of period $ 7,976 $ 12,078 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Taxes paid $ 112 $ 197 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease liabilities resulting from right-of-use assets $ 11 $ — Accrual of property and equipment $ 58 $ — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 7,881 $ 11,903 Restricted cash included in other assets 95 $ 175 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 7,976 $ 12,078

Airgain, Inc. Sales by Target Market (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Years Ended December 31, Target Market 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consumer $ 3,209 $ 4,404 $ 6,438 $ 18,934 $ 25,793 Enterprise 4,615 6,791 10,015 27,209 34,533 Automotive 2,246 2,501 3,436 9,897 15,569 Total sales $ 10,070 $ 13,696 $ 19,889 $ 56,040 $ 75,895

