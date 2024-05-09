Airgain® Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to report strong sequential revenue growth as we continue to effectively navigate a challenging macro-economic environment,” said Airgain’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Suen. “We delivered sales of $14.2 million in the first quarter, driven by sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in our enterprise market. As we look to the rest of 2024, we remain focused on the launch of our 5-G connectivity initiatives and are confident that we can build on this momentum to continue executing on our strategy.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Sales of $14.2 million

GAAP gross margin of 39.2%

GAAP operating expenses of $8.2 million

GAAP net loss of $2.5 million or $(0.23) per share

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP gross margin of 40.2%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $6.6 million

Non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million or $(0.08) per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.7) million

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $14.2 million, of which $8.9 million was generated from the enterprise market, $3.5 million from the consumer market, and $1.8 million from the automotive market. Sales increased by 41.3%, or $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sequentially, enterprise sales increased by $4.2 million driven by higher industrial IoT product sales. Consumer sales increased by $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a Tier 1 Mobile Network Operator antenna shipments. Automotive sales decreased by $0.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 due to customer excess inventory correction. Sales for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.5%, or $2.2 million from $16.4 million in the same quarter a year-ago primarily due to lower sales of $1.6 million from the consumer market and $1.1 million from the automotive market, partially offset by higher sales of $0.5 million from the enterprise market.

GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, compared to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.7 million, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.4 million for the same quarter a year ago (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 39.2%, compared to 29.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 38.4% for the same quarter a year ago. The increase in gross margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to an inventory charge in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 40.2% compared to 30.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 39.1% for the same quarter a year ago (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.2 million, compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.1 million for the same quarter a year ago. Operating expenses were lower for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower stock-based compensation and general and administrative expenses, offset by higher engineering project and trade show expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $6.6 million compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $7.3 million for the same quarter a year ago (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million or $(0.23) per share (based on 10.5 million shares), compared to a net loss of $5.5 million or $(0.52) per share (based on 10.5 million shares) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $2.9 million or $(0.28) per share (based on 10.3 million shares) for the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in net loss compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by higher sales and higher gross margin due to a fourth quarter inventory charge. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million or $(0.08) per share (based on 10.5 million shares), compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million or $(0.33) per share (based on 10.5 million shares) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a non-GAAP net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.08) per share (based on 10.3 million diluted shares) for the same quarter a year ago (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $(0.7) million, compared to $(3.3) million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $(0.7) million for the same quarter a year ago (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook

GAAP

Sales are expected to be in the range of $14.25 million to $15.75 million, or $15.0 million at the midpoint

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 38.7% to 41.7%

GAAP operating expense is expected to be approximately $8.4 million

GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $0.22 at the midpoint

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 39.5% to 42.5%

Non-GAAP operating expense is expected to be approximately $6.8 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be $(0.06) at the midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a loss of $0.5 million

Our financial outlook for the three months ending June 30, 2024, including reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Airgain, Inc. management will hold a conference call today, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time) to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: May 8, 2024



Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time)



Dial-In: (877) 407-2988 or +1 (201) 389-0923

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at investors.airgain.com.

For webcast access, please follow the web address below to register for the conference call.



Registration: Here

A replay of the webcast will be available via the registration link after 8:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day until May 8, 2025.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our second quarter 2024 financial outlook, expected recovery of markets the company serves, expected launches of company initiatives, and overall strategy. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below expectations or guidance; supply constraints on our and our customers’ ability to obtain necessary components in our respective supply chains may negatively affect our sales and operating results; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates, and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; overall global supply shortages and logistics delays within the supply chain that our products are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; any rise in interest rates and inflation may adversely impact our margins, the supply chain and our customers’ sales, which may negatively affect our sales and operating results; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, including our ability to transition to provide a more diverse solutions capability; we sell to customers who are price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a limited number of contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, and our contract manufacturers rely on a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully or a failure of these parties to perform could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP net income (loss)), non-GAAP net income (loss) per (basic or diluted) share (non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance.

In computing Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP EPS, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock awards; interest income, net of interest expense offset by other expense, depreciation and amortization, severance and exit costs, and provision (benefit) for income taxes. In computing non-GAAP operating expense, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, and severance and exit costs. In computing non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of intangible assets. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash operating expenses; we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time. Management considers these types of expenses and adjustments, to a great extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a considerable number of factors that are outside of our control and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period.

Our non-GAAP measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. Reconciliations with specific adjustments to GAAP results and outlooks are provided at the end of this release.

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,169 $ 7,881 Trade accounts receivable, net 9,644 7,375 Inventories 2,588 2,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,419 1,422 Total current assets 20,820 19,081 Property and equipment, net 2,305 2,507 Leased right-of-use assets 1,180 1,392 Goodwill 10,845 10,845 Intangible assets, net 7,493 8,234 Other assets 155 170 Total assets $ 42,798 $ 42,229 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,156 $ 6,472 Accrued compensation 799 728 Accrued liabilities and other 2,848 1,926 Short-term lease liabilities 848 865 Total current liabilities 11,651 9,991 Deferred tax liability 158 151 Long-term lease liabilities 476 674 Total liabilities 12,285 10,816 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, par value $0.0001, 200,000 shares authorized; 11,302 shares issued and 10,761 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024; and 11,010 shares issued and 10,469 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023. 116,852 115,295 Treasury stock, at cost: 541 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. (5,364 ) (5,364 ) Accumulated deficit (80,976 ) (78,521 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1 3 Total stockholders’ equity 30,513 31,413 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,798 $ 42,229

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales $ 14,231 $ 16,444 Cost of goods sold 8,655 10,126 Gross profit 5,576 6,318 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,120 2,449 Sales and marketing 2,158 2,866 General and administrative 2,927 3,793 Total operating expenses 8,205 9,108 Loss from operations (2,629 ) (2,790 ) Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (26 ) (18 ) Other (income) expense (8 ) 4 Total other income (34 ) (14 ) Loss before income taxes (2,595 ) (2,776 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (140 ) 82 Net loss $ (2,455 ) $ (2,858 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating loss per share: Basic 10,532 10,266 Diluted 10,532 10,266

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,455 ) $ (2,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 145 157 Amortization of intangible assets 742 743 Stock-based compensation 1,046 981 Deferred tax liability 7 3 Amortization of prepaid assets 132 — Accrual of property and equipment (15 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (2,269 ) 593 Inventories (185 ) (255 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3 555 Other assets 15 — Accounts payable 684 250 Accrued compensation 72 (1,109 ) Accrued liabilities and other 963 (459 ) Lease liabilities (4 ) (35 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,119 ) (1,434 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (60 ) (89 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60 ) (89 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from at-the-market common stock offering, net of offering costs 488 — Payments for withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (95 ) (678 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase and option exercises 76 137 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 469 (541 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (712 ) (2,064 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; beginning of period 7,976 12,078 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; end of period $ 7,264 $ 10,014 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 7 $ — Income taxes refunded $ 50 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease liabilities resulting from right-of-use assets $ — $ 11 Accrual of property and equipment $ — $ 13 Offering costs charged against proceeds from sale of common stock $ 164 $ — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,169 $ 9,839 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets long term 95 175 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 7,264 $ 10,014

Airgain, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited) Sales by Target Market Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Consumer $ 3,511 $ 3,209 $ 5,132 Enterprise 8,879 4,615 8,437 Automotive 1,841 2,246 2,875 Total sales $ 14,231 $ 10,070 $ 16,444

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Gross Profit Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Gross profit $ 5,576 $ 2,931 $ 6,318 Stock-based compensation 58 34 15 Amortization of intangible assets 89 89 89 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,723 $ 3,054 $ 6,422

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Gross Margin Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Gross margin 39.2 % 29.1 % 38.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 40.2 % 30.3 % 39.1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Operating expenses $ 8,205 $ 8,419 $ 9,108 Stock-based compensation expense (988 ) (1,175 ) (966 ) Amortization of intangible assets (653 ) (653 ) (654 ) Severance and exit costs — (64 ) (205 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 6,564 $ 6,527 $ 7,283

Airgain, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net (Loss) Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net loss $ (2,455 ) $ (5,484 ) $ (2,858 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,046 1,209 981 Amortization of intangible assets 742 742 743 Severance and exit costs — 64 205 Other (income) expense (26 ) (47 ) (12 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (140 ) 44 82 Non-GAAP net (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (833 ) $ (3,472 ) $ (859 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating non-GAAP net (loss) per share: Basic 10,532 10,455 10,266 Diluted 10,532 10,455 10,266

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net loss $ (2,455 ) $ (5,484 ) $ (2,858 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,046 1,209 981 Depreciation and amortization 887 903 900 Severance and exit costs – 64 205 Other income (26 ) (47 ) (12 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (140 ) 44 82 Adjusted EBITDA $ (688 ) $ (3,311 ) $ (702 )

Q2-2024 Financial Outlook Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expense, Net (Loss) Income, EPS and to Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Gross Margin Reconciliation: Operating Expense Reconciliation: GAAP gross margin 40.2 % GAAP operating expenses $ 8.4 Stock-based compensation 0.4 % Stock-based compensation (1.0 ) Amortization 0.4 % Amortization (0.6 ) Non-GAAP gross margin 41.0 % Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 6.8 Net (Loss) Income Reconciliation Net (Loss) Income per Share Reconciliation(1): GAAP net loss $ (2.4 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.22 ) Stock-based compensation 1.0 Stock-based compensation 0.09 Amortization 0.7 Amortization 0.07 Non-GAAP net loss $ (0.7 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.06 ) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation GAAP net loss $ (2.4 ) Stock-based compensation 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.5 ) (1) Amounts are based on 10.8 million basic and 10.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

