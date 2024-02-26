Airgain Announces New Asset Tracking Solution for Lenovo ThinkEdge Servers

Airgain to offer Lenovo ThinkEdge customers the option to add Airgain’s AT6 Asset Tracker to servers that must be located in non-hardened environments

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #5g—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced a new program where it will provide customers who purchase the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE360 V2 Servers the option of purchasing Airgain’s cellular-based AT6 Asset Tracker. These devices will fit inside a dedicated compartment built into the server with only minimal installation. The Asset Trackers serve as an additional compliment to Lenovo’s existing, robust security solutions built into the server. Adding the AT6 Asset Tracker empowers customers to track and recover servers that go missing and help businesses address additional security requirements.





The AT6 is a robust, scalable, edge-to-enterprise solution that enables organizations to easily monitor the location and condition of any asset to which it is attached. With the AT6 installed, customers can quickly track and recover their lost property and monitor ambient conditions such as temperature, light, and position.

Designed to fit in a specific slot built into Lenovo’s ThinkEdge Server, the AT6 device leverages LTE-M cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, cellular triangulation and GPS for location services and an accelerometer, light and temperature sensor for condition monitoring. The AT6 is also equipped with a Bluetooth radio, allowing the device to function as a gateway for BLE tags, supporting hub and spoke implementations. The AT6 is a fully enclosed IP-66 rated device with robust battery life and is globally capable, supporting multiple frequency bands.

Because of Lenovo’s built-in security features, using Airgain’s NLink Platform, customers can quickly configure their AT6 devices to their unique use case and seamlessly connect the device to their dedicated dashboard. With AT6 asset trackers installed, customers will have the tools in place to track and recover their assets. Since Airgain is a third-party vendor with an independent platform, Lenovo will have no access to any server data or tracking information, maintaining customer privacy and security.

“Though we know that Lenovo’s servers are secure internally, the server itself may not be installed in a secure environment,” said Lance Laing, Vice President of US Sales at Airgain. “This program offers an innovative solution for additional device tracking and recovery, especially in a non-secure environment. The dedicated compartment built into the server maximizes signal strength and ensures simple installation and optimized performance. As an add-on to each server, all sales will be handled by Airgain, including links to activate, monitor and maintain the asset trackers once installed, preserving the privacy of customers. We are excited about this opportunity to work with Lenovo on such a unique solution to an industry need.”

Additional information about the AT6 Asset Tracker for Lenovo’s ThinkEdge Server can be found online at https://www.airgain.com/partners/asset-tracker-solution-partners/lenovo/ or contact Airgain at sales@airgain.com.

