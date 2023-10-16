Airgain Adds a Global Wireless Connectivity Veteran As Vice President of Engineering

Evan Jones, a Seasoned Global Operations and Engineering Executive, to Focus on Emerging and Next-Gen Wireless Technologies

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #5g—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced that Evan Jones, former Vice President of System Engineering for Sierra Wireless, joined its executive team as Vice President of Engineering. With over 30 years of experience in engineering management and wireless product development, Jones is a well-known and proven veteran in the IoT industry.









“Evan Jones brings a deep well of experience and knowledge alongside a proven track record of leading engineering and customer-technical teams,” said Airgain CEO Jacob Suen. “Evan joins Airgain at a vital time as we continue to innovate and launch products that improve the entire 5G and wireless experience in both the industrial and consumer markets. Evan has led other companies in the industry make the leap from components to systems and we believe he can lead us in our transition as well. He is an excellent addition to our Airgain team.”

At Sierra Wireless, Evan was instrumental in realizing their first 3G and 4G products, directing a cross-functional engineering team of over 100 people, launching connectivity products with leading wireless carriers and OEMs. Prior to that, he established the CDMA engineering program for Philips Semiconductors (formerly VLSI Technology), defining product requirements and architecture. He also contributed heavily towards the development of Motorola’s large-scale digital trunking radio systems and base station products. Evan holds an MSEE specializing in Digital Signal Processing from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and a BSEE with an emphasis in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University.

“Being at the forefront of wireless solutions and integration for over three decades,” said Jones, “I am thrilled to join Airgain’s impressive and accomplished leadership team. Airgain is a global leader in wireless innovation and technology, and that is exactly where I want to be at this next phase of my career. My vision for this role is to help Airgain continue to simplify wireless with 5G innovations that lead the industry in performance, reliability, and efficiency as, together, we take the wireless world to new heights.”

