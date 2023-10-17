Aircraft Services Group Chooses APG’s iPreFlight Genesis® PRO to Elevate Flight Operations

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APG–Aircraft Services Group, Inc., a pioneering private aviation company, is taking a leap forward in its international flight operations by adopting Aircraft Performance Group’s (APG) iPreFlight Genesis PRO.





Aircraft Services Group is embracing the future by consolidating its operations onto iPreFlight Genesis PRO from APG, replacing the two products it previously employed. This strategic integration signifies Aircraft Services Group’s unwavering commitment to aviation safety, efficiency, and transparency.

iPreFlight Genesis PRO is an advanced flight operations tool designed to empower aviation professionals globally. From precise flight planning to real-time safety assessments, it offers a comprehensive suite of features streamlining every aspect of aviation operations. This innovative solution provides pilots with instant answers related to flight planning, runway analysis, and weight and balance for Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) and allows pilots to use the new SID Analyzer feature. It also offers a wealth of integrated data for runway analysis, weight and balance calculations, and situational awareness through global geo-referenced approach plates and diagrams, all in a single solution.

Aircraft Services Group’s decision to transition to APG’s iPreFlight Genesis PRO was not just about the exceptional features but also the outstanding customer service that APG consistently provides.

Sean O’Leary, Chief Pilot of Aircraft Services Group stated, “Our commitment to APG extends beyond the technology itself; it’s about how attentive APG has been to our unique requirements, actively seeking feedback, and working hand in hand to tackle challenges to meet our evolving needs. APG understands that addressing concerns and ensuring a seamless experience is paramount.”

Aircraft Services Group was founded with a clear vision – to serve the needs of private aircraft owners with a focus on overseeing all facets of operating clients’ aircraft to deliver exceptional owner experience. Over the past 30 years, Aircraft Services Group has remained dedicated to this mission, building a team of experienced professionals to craft bespoke aviation solutions for private aircraft owners. Aircraft Services Group’s fleet includes King Air 300, Cessna, Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault, Embraer, and an internationally approved charter network that can arrange charters for clients ranging from turbo prop jets to heavy jets.

Joseph Linero, Director of Operations of Aircraft Services Group remarked, “Our journey began with a commitment to redefine private aviation by putting safety at the forefront. APG’s iPreFlight Genesis PRO aligns seamlessly with this vision. It empowers our global team to make data-driven decisions, enhancing the safety of our flights and the overall owner experience.”

The partnership between ASG and APG underscores the importance of innovation in business aviation. By integrating iPreFlight Genesis PRO into its operations, Aircraft Services Group aims to elevate and enhance the overall experience for its pilots by refining a streamlined workflow.

Shawn Mechelke, President of APG, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are honored to work alongside Aircraft Services Group, an organization known for its dedication to start-of-the-art charter travel. iPreFlight Genesis PRO is designed to meet the unique needs of aviation professionals like Aircraft Services Group, providing them with the tools they need to navigate globally in a safe, compliant and confident manner.”

Integrating iPreFlight Genesis PRO reinforces Aircraft Services Group’s commitment to its clients. For private aircraft owners seeking the Aircraft Services Group services, this partnership promises an even more exceptional ownership experience.

About Aircraft Services Group: A quarter-century ago, ASG’s founder, George Reenstra, assembled a team of seasoned professionals, each with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the management and operation of private aircraft. ASG prided itself on the ability to provide the ASG ADVANTAGE to private aviation owners, enhancing their ownership experience. Our team comprises experienced pilots, skilled maintenance technicians, knowledgeable concierges, and financial professionals, all working collaboratively to craft tailored solutions for each owner’s aviation needs. To learn more about how ASG can elevate your private aviation experience, visit jetasg.com today.

About Aircraft Performance Group: Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is the leading provider of innovative flight operations software solutions for business and corporate aviation. With over 20 years of experience, APG empowers aviation professionals with mission-critical tools that optimize flight operations, enhance safety and improve efficiency. For more information about APG, visit flyapg.com.

