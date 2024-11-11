Airbyte Recognized as a CRN 2024 Stellar Startup

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigData—Airbyte, the leading open data movement platform, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Airbyte on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the Big Data category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.





Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

Airbyte is the only data movement company delivering a choice of cloud or on-premises computing resources or a combination of those. Partners can take advantage of Airbyte’s existing relationships across the data technology ecosystem with all the major cloud, warehouse, and lakehouse providers, plus its large inventory of 500 data connectors. Airbyte is also the first general-purpose data movement platform to add support for vector databases – bridging data movement platforms and AI. Airbyte now supports eight vector databases in addition to unstructured data sources.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “This achievement reflects each organization’s dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward.”

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’ve realized good growth in our business working with Airbyte on data movement projects and see even greater opportunities to grow our business going forward,” said Mathieu Stark, founder and CEO, Analytiks. “Airbyte’s technology is an essential part of our portfolio in addressing our customers’ requirements.”

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a 2024 Stellar Startup in the Big Data category,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering the data ecosystem by providing unparalleled flexibility and choice for our partners. Whether in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments, Airbyte enables organizations to easily move and unlock the value of their data. We’re excited to continue driving innovation and helping our partners succeed in today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the correct data for analysis and decision-making. With over 900 contributors and 20,000 community members, Airbyte boasts the largest data engineering contributor community and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

About Airbyte

Airbyte, the leading open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable insights with the industry’s largest ecosystem of connectors. Adhering to best-in-class security and compliance standards, Airbyte offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can flexibly manage pipelines via API, Terraform, AI Connector Builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Trusted by 7,000 enterprises, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. For more information, visit airbyte.com.

