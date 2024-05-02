Airbyte Opens Doors to Technology Services Partners Worldwide to Serve Customers with Data Movement Projects

Introduces streamlined partner program aimed at building sales worldwide capitalizing on opportunities to leverage businesses’ use of data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataconnectors—Airbyte, creators of the leading open-source data movement infrastructure, today introduced a partner program helping technology service providers grow top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability. All that is required of the partner is to have completed a sale involving Airbyte technology, pass the Airbyte certification course, and desire to work with Airbyte serving their customers.





The program is for providers of technology services ranging from independent consultants starting on data projects to multinational companies with large-scale projects. Airbyte is the only data movement company offering a program open to partners of any size and enables the choice of cloud or on-premises computing resources, or a combination of those.

“Our intent is to make it easy and simple for partners to do business with Airbyte,” said Teo Gonzalez Collazo, director of strategic partnerships, Airbyte. “Introducing our partner program is a formal kickoff to work we are already doing with a select number of technology and reseller partners around the world. Combining the strengths of our technologies with partners’ expertise makes both of us more powerful and capable of serving customers.”

Partners are eligible for compensation, technical support, and dedicated resources from Airbyte for co-selling, and can register deals assuring exclusivity. Initially, there are no tiers or levels – keeping the program as straightforward as possible.

Technology services partners are able to take advantage of Airbyte’s existing relationships across the data technology ecosystem, including with all the major cloud, warehouse, and lakehouse providers that include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, Google Cloud, and Snowflake. In addition, partners gain access to Airbyte’s large inventory of more than 350 data connectors – rather than having to build and maintain those themselves. Potential partners can see a full list of Airbyte’s data connectors here.

“We believe this approach is like no other and reflects the ideology of Airbyte as open, direct, and easy to do business with, no strings attached,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “This is the most productive way to move forward quickly for us and our partners who are ambitious and excited about doing business with us – as much as we are enthused about partnering with them. This is critical to our go-to-market strategy to make our technology as accessible as possible, delivered with high-quality service and support.”

One of the early partners, Analytiks founder and CEO, Mathieu Stark said, “We’ve realized good growth in our business working with Airbyte on data movement projects and see even greater opportunities to grow our business going forward. Airbyte’s technology is an essential part of our portfolio in addressing our customers’ requirements.”

For more information, go to the Airbyte Partner website.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors. Airbyte is the first company to build a bridge between data movement platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) now supporting six vector databases, in addition to unstructured data sources.

Airbyte has received numerous awards, including the following:

– CRN The Coolest Big Data Management and Integration Tool Companies of 2024

– DBTA 30 Startups to Watch in 2024 recognizing companies that bring fresh approaches to accelerating digital transformation, expanding what is possible with AI and analytics, breaking down silos, and more.

– InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award finalist: Data Management – Integration for cutting-edge products that are changing how IT organizations work and how companies do business.

– BigDATAwire Readers/Editors Choice Award – Big Data and AI Startup, which recognizes companies and products that have made a difference.

– Built In 2024 Best Places To Work Award in San Francisco – Best Startups to Work For, recognizing the company’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment, remote and flexible work opportunities, and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

– Data Breakthrough Awards winner of the “Overall Open Source Data Solution of the Year” award in the 2022.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement infrastructure leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

