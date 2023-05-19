Airbyte No-Code Builder Revolutionizes Data Integrations, Creates Connectors in Just Minutes

Helps users create custom connectors for data pipelines, accelerates data integration projects

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataConnectors—Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced availability of its new no-code connector builder that makes it possible to easily and quickly create new connectors for data integrations.

The builder enables non-engineers, such as data analysts, to create an extract, load, transform (ELT) connector within just five minutes – a process that traditionally could take more than a week.

This announcement comes as an expansion of Airbyte’s efforts to democratize data integration. Last year, Airbyte released a low-code, YAML-based Connector Development Kit, which facilitated faster and easier connector development. Now, with the no-code connector builder, Airbyte is reshaping the paradigm of data pipeline development.

An Airbyte user survey showed 60% of respondents are having to build custom connectors at least every three months because of the need to pull in data from so many diverse sources. The new tool is a game changer for companies struggling to address their long tail of connector needs. With the no-code connector builder, companies no longer need to rely solely on off-the-shelf, existing connectors when considering an ELT solution. Instead, they can now easily build their own connectors to meet their unique data integration needs.

“With businesses adding more data from increasingly diverse sources for analysis and decision-making, we’re making it easy to create custom connectors to serve every possible need,” said John Lafleur, co-founder and chief operating officer, Airbyte. “The combination of our new builder along with our open-source model means more data connectors for our user community of more than 10,000.”

This video has more information on the Airbyte no-code connector builder, including these benefits.

User-friendly Interface: The no-code connector builder is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, enabling individuals without a technical background to navigate and build connectors with ease.

Rapid Connector Development: The tool drastically reduces the time needed to create an ELT connector, from over a week to just five minutes.

Flexibility: By allowing companies to build their own connectors, Airbyte empowers them to address their unique data integration needs without having to rely solely on pre-existing connectors.

Wide Availability: The no-code connector builder is available on both Airbyte Open Source and Airbyte Cloud , allowing for broad access and usage.

Airbyte’s no-code connector builder is a testament to the company’s commitment to making data integration more accessible, flexible, and efficient for companies of all sizes and individuals of varying technical abilities. With more than 300 connectors, Airbyte is already the platform with the most connectors in the market. But there are still thousands of connectors needed. By removing the need for complex coding and significantly reducing the time required to build an ELT connector, this tool is set to revolutionize the way companies approach their long tail of connector needs.

Since the beta release of the Airbyte connector builder two months ago, more than 100 connectors have been built and deployed to production by users to support critical data movement workloads for long-tail connectors. Here are comments from two users of the beta version about their experience with the new Airbyte connector builder.

“The Airbyte no-code connector builder UI is border-line magic. A common data warehouse might have 10 to several hundred APIs integrated. Most, if not all of them, are HTTPS REST APIs meaning historically you’ll have a lot of boilerplate code written for each and any integration. Furthermore, a good and stable integration not only needs to transfer data, it needs to implement retries, stream slices, checkpoints and many more – again resulting in copy/paste boilerplate code. Using the no-code connector builder, all of that is provided out of the box. Simply add your API details in a user-friendly point-and-click interface and the Airbyte builder automatically creates a fully-fledged, feature-rich data integration. Where a custom integration normally required days and weeks of work, with the connector builder I’m able to integrate new tools in hours! And all the production-requirements are covered – even Unit- and Integration-Tests are created for you.” Andreas Nigg, a Data Architect at DataScienceEngineer

“The connector builder has been a true unlock for our backend piping across many dimensions: speed, efficiency, reliability and ease of use. It has enabled us to convert endless lines of self-build Python ETL scripts, that carried a lot of technical debt, and was tedious to update at the same pace as our operations clock-rate, into beautiful Airbyte connectors that just work. We’ve had a blast building them and enjoyed swift and highly-qualified support from the Airbyte team.” Tobias Troelsen, Chief Analytics Officer at Capturi

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors with its latest Connector builder.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

