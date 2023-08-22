Airbyte Makes API and Terraform Provider Available for Open Source

Extends Airbyte API and Terraform Provider to Airbyte Open Source users

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced the Airbyte API and Terraform Provider are now freely available to users of Airbyte Open Source, as well as Airbyte Self-Managed deployments. Also, Airbyte is now in the HashiCorp Partner Program.





Previously available exclusively on Airbyte Cloud, Airbyte API and Terraform Provider are now accessible to all Airbyte users, enabling Airbyte resources to be managed programmatically – streamlining workflows and integrating Airbyte configurations with existing data infrastructure.

The Terraform Provider, based on the new Airbyte API, enables current Terraform users to now use the Provider plug-in for any Airbyte deployment. Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code software tool from HashiCorp, which creates tools and commercial products that enable developers, operators and security professionals to provision, secure, run and connect cloud-computing infrastructure.

The Terraform Provider enables Airbyte resources to be created and managed using code, rather than the user interface (UI), as an option for integrating with development tools. This improves efficiency – especially at scale – and reduces the probability of manual errors.

“There has been a lot of demand in our user community with previous community-built Terraform integrations downloaded more than 15,000 times,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “However, these were not really maintained very well, so now this all changes with the Airbyte maintained and supported Terraform Provider.”

Airbyte will be hosting a live demo of the API and Terraform Provider on August 31, offering an opportunity for users to learn more about the functionality and potential applications. Also, for more information about the Airbyte API and Terraform Provider, visit the Airbyte documentation.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

