Airbyte Introduces Premium Support for Users of Open Source Data Integration Platform

Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced its first premium support offering for Airbyte Open Source.

The move comes in response to the increasing number of companies – more than 3,000 now – using Airbyte to power their data pipelines and the growing need for better, more focused support. With the introduction of this premium support, Airbyte provides an improved experience for users who require dedicated assistance from the company’s team of experts.

“Customers love our platform and have been asking for structured service plans to support their specific needs,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “Our premium support provides assured levels of service and helps ensure that data pipelines are running smoothly and efficiently.”

Until now, Airbyte provided support to its users through its community Slack and Discourse platforms. These forums have been invaluable in fostering a thriving community of users who share their knowledge, experiences, and solutions. However, the need for a more direct and tailored support system has become clear as the user base has grown.

To address this need, Airbyte will now offer premium support packages, which will give users access to a dedicated support team. This new support structure will allow users to receive prompt and personalized assistance directly from Airbyte’s experts, ensuring a better overall experience.

Airbyte now offers a first support package, which covers connection, infrastructure, API/CLI/orchestration, upgrade, and connector development assistance. This premium support plan offers the following:

1 business day response time for Severity 0 and 1 issues;

2 business days response time for Severity 2 and 3;

1 week response time for pull request reviews;

Ability to request a Zoom call.

To discuss custom and possibly tighter support service level agreements (SLAs), contact the Airbyte team.

The community Slack and Discourse platforms will still be available for users to engage with each other and help one another. These platforms now will be primarily focused on community-driven self-help and peer-to-peer interactions, while the premium support will cater to users who require direct assistance from Airbyte.

The new premium support offering includes the following benefits:

Faster response times: Users can expect quicker and more timely support from Airbyte’s dedicated support team.

Personalized assistance: The support team will work closely with users to address their unique issues and provide customized solutions.

Getting time back for engineering teams: Today, engineers spend time going through past answers and docs. The premium support experience would give them that time back.

Priority review of any contribution: Users submit between 3 and 5 new pull requests (PRs) a day to improve the connectors they use or add to the platform for their own needs. The premium support will provide a higher priority to those PRs.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors with its Connector Development Kit.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

